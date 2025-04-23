Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Q1 2025 Interim Report Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

January - March 2025 (compared with January - March 2024)
- Rental income amounted to EUR 39.1 million (30.5).
- Net operating income totalled EUR 36.6 million (28.1).
- Profit from property management amounted to EUR 38.0 million (12.2). Profit from property management includes a non-recurring income item of EUR 20.5 million regarding negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of Forum Estates. Profit from property management, excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 18.4 million.
- Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 31.0 million (-4.0), corresponding to EUR 0.42 (-0.08) per share.
- Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -7.3 million (-22.3) on properties and by EUR -1.3 million (3.9) on interest rate derivatives.
- EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 964.7 million (680.4), corresponding to EUR 12.6 (11.9) per share.
"In a very changing world, I am satisfied that Cibus has chosen the right industry and the right property segment to enable continued stable returns to our shareholders. We look forward to an exciting continuation of 2025."
- Christian Fredrixon, CEO
|Key figure¹
In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Full-year 2024
|Rental income
|39.1
|30.5
|122.4
|Net operating income
|36.6
|28.1
|116.5
|Profit from property management
|38.0
|12.2
|46.9
|Unrealised changes in property values
|-7.3
|-22.3
|-44.7
|Earnings after tax
|31.0
|-4.0
|-4.8
|Market value of investment properties
|2,433
|1,764
|1,870
|EPRA NRV/share, EUR
|12.6
|11.9
|11.7
|Number of properties with solar panels
|73
|46
|49
|Net operating income, current earnings capacity
|156.3
|114.1
|122.3
|Net debt LTV ratio, %
|58.7
|58.7
|58.1
|Debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple
|12.8
|9.9
|10.4
|Run rate debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple
|10.0
|9.8
|9.7
|Interest coverage ratio, multiple
|2.3
|2.2
|2.2
1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.
About Cibus Nordic Real Estate
Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl and Dagrofa.
This information is information that Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 23 April 2025.