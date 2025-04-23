Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Q1 2025 Interim Report Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

January - March 2025 (compared with January - March 2024)

Rental income amounted to EUR 39.1 million (30.5).

Net operating income totalled EUR 36.6 million (28.1).

Profit from property management amounted to EUR 38.0 million (12.2). Profit from property management includes a non-recurring income item of EUR 20.5 million regarding negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of Forum Estates. Profit from property management, excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 18.4 million.

Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 31.0 million (-4.0), corresponding to EUR 0.42 (-0.08) per share.

Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -7.3 million (-22.3) on properties and by EUR -1.3 million (3.9) on interest rate derivatives.

EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 964.7 million (680.4), corresponding to EUR 12.6 (11.9) per share.

"In a very changing world, I am satisfied that Cibus has chosen the right industry and the right property segment to enable continued stable returns to our shareholders. We look forward to an exciting continuation of 2025."

- Christian Fredrixon, CEO

Key figure¹

In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Full-year 2024 Rental income 39.1 30.5 122.4 Net operating income 36.6 28.1 116.5 Profit from property management 38.0 12.2 46.9 Unrealised changes in property values -7.3 -22.3 -44.7 Earnings after tax 31.0 -4.0 -4.8 Market value of investment properties 2,433 1,764 1,870 EPRA NRV/share, EUR 12.6 11.9 11.7 Number of properties with solar panels 73 46 49 Net operating income, current earnings capacity 156.3 114.1 122.3 Net debt LTV ratio, % 58.7 58.7 58.1 Debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple 12.8 9.9 10.4 Run rate debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple 10.0 9.8 9.7 Interest coverage ratio, multiple 2.3 2.2 2.2



1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.

For further information, please contact

Christian Fredrixon, CEO



christian.fredrixon@cibusnordic.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO



pia-lena.olofsson@cibusnordic.com

+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Link to the report archive:

https://www.cibusnordic.com/investors/financial-reports/

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl and Dagrofa.

This information is information that Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 23 April 2025.