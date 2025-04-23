Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.04.2025
Wird Global Tactical der nächste Highflyer im Markt für kritische Mineralien?!
Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB: Q1 2025 Interim Report Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ)

Finanznachrichten News

January - March 2025 (compared with January - March 2024)

  • Rental income amounted to EUR 39.1 million (30.5).
  • Net operating income totalled EUR 36.6 million (28.1).
  • Profit from property management amounted to EUR 38.0 million (12.2). Profit from property management includes a non-recurring income item of EUR 20.5 million regarding negative goodwill in connection with the acquisition of Forum Estates. Profit from property management, excluding non-recurring items and exchange rate effects amounted to EUR 18.4 million.
  • Earnings after tax amounted to EUR 31.0 million (-4.0), corresponding to EUR 0.42 (-0.08) per share.
  • Unrealised changes in value affected by EUR -7.3 million (-22.3) on properties and by EUR -1.3 million (3.9) on interest rate derivatives.
  • EPRA NRV amounted to EUR 964.7 million (680.4), corresponding to EUR 12.6 (11.9) per share.

"In a very changing world, I am satisfied that Cibus has chosen the right industry and the right property segment to enable continued stable returns to our shareholders. We look forward to an exciting continuation of 2025."

- Christian Fredrixon, CEO

Key figure¹
In EUR millions, unless otherwise stated		Q1 2025Q1 2024Full-year 2024
Rental income39.130.5122.4
Net operating income36.628.1116.5
Profit from property management38.012.246.9
Unrealised changes in property values-7.3-22.3-44.7
Earnings after tax31.0-4.0-4.8
Market value of investment properties2,4331,7641,870
EPRA NRV/share, EUR12.611.911.7
Number of properties with solar panels734649
Net operating income, current earnings capacity156.3114.1122.3
Net debt LTV ratio, %58.758.758.1
Debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple12.89.910.4
Run rate debt ratio (Net debt/EBITDA), multiple10.09.89.7
Interest coverage ratio, multiple2.32.22.2


1Refer to the full report for alternative performance measures and definitions.

For further information, please contact

Christian Fredrixon, CEO

christian.fredrixon@cibusnordic.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Pia-Lena Olofsson, CFO

pia-lena.olofsson@cibusnordic.com
+46 (0)8 12 439 100

Link to the report archive:

https://www.cibusnordic.com/investors/financial-reports/

About Cibus Nordic Real Estate

Cibus is a real estate company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. The company's business idea is to acquire, develop and manage high-quality properties in Europe with grocery retail chains as anchor tenants. The company currently owns approximately 640 properties in Europe. The largest tenants are Kesko, Tokmanni, Coop Sweden, S Group, Rema 1000, Salling, Lidl and Dagrofa.

This information is information that Cibus Nordic Real Estate AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on 23 April 2025.

