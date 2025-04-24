Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
Gamechanger-Deal am Horizont: Entscheidende Nachrichten in 2025 erwartet!
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
Frankfurt
23.04.25
09:10 Uhr
5,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 10:30 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B3FLWH99

Issuer Name

BODYCOTE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. The Hague Netherlands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Apr-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

23-Apr-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 8.041819 0.002214 8.044033 14443474
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8.001439 0.000016 8.001455

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99 14439499 8.041819
Sub Total 8.A 14439499 8.041819%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Securities Lending Open 3975 0.002214
Sub Total 8.B1 3975 0.002214%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) GSAM Holdings LLC 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V. / Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V. 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V. 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V. 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V. 8.000523 0.000000 8.000523%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4) Goldman Sachs International

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

23-Apr-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Bengaluru

14. Contact Name: Alison Broughton, Group Company Secretary, Bodycote plc

15. Contact Telephone Number: +44 (0)1625 505300


