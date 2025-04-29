Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
29.04.25
09:59 Uhr
3,260 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
29.04.2025 08:33 Uhr
121 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            279.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            274.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            277.7050p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,879,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,166,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 277.7050

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
741                279.00      08:17:58          00075028134TRLO0      XLON 
754                279.20      08:19:05          00075028251TRLO0      XLON 
400                278.60      08:19:05          00075028252TRLO0      XLON 
270                278.60      08:19:05          00075028253TRLO0      XLON 
819                277.80      08:24:31          00075028429TRLO0      XLON 
756                276.60      08:38:28          00075028967TRLO0      XLON 
1777               277.00      08:55:02          00075029384TRLO0      XLON 
1045               277.00      08:55:02          00075029385TRLO0      XLON 
185                276.40      08:59:50          00075029555TRLO0      XLON 
530                276.40      08:59:50          00075029556TRLO0      XLON 
782                275.40      09:11:57          00075029915TRLO0      XLON 
705                275.60      09:20:19          00075030124TRLO0      XLON 
733                275.60      09:20:19          00075030125TRLO0      XLON 
390                276.20      09:20:24          00075030128TRLO0      XLON 
370                276.20      09:20:24          00075030129TRLO0      XLON 
31                276.20      09:20:24          00075030130TRLO0      XLON 
686                276.60      09:29:48          00075030434TRLO0      XLON 
578                276.60      09:31:49          00075030597TRLO0      XLON 
132                276.60      09:31:49          00075030598TRLO0      XLON 
196                276.60      09:31:49          00075030600TRLO0      XLON 
254                276.60      09:31:49          00075030601TRLO0      XLON 
151                276.60      09:31:49          00075030602TRLO0      XLON 
36                276.60      09:31:49          00075030603TRLO0      XLON 
254                276.60      09:31:49          00075030604TRLO0      XLON 
153                276.60      09:31:49          00075030605TRLO0      XLON 
698                276.60      10:01:01          00075031523TRLO0      XLON 
667                276.60      10:01:01          00075031524TRLO0      XLON 
149                276.40      10:01:01          00075031526TRLO0      XLON 
608                276.40      10:01:01          00075031527TRLO0      XLON 
150                276.40      10:08:26          00075031816TRLO0      XLON 
102                276.40      10:08:26          00075031817TRLO0      XLON 
214                276.40      10:08:26          00075031818TRLO0      XLON 
200                277.40      10:30:10          00075032615TRLO0      XLON 
200                277.40      10:30:10          00075032616TRLO0      XLON 
816                277.00      10:31:42          00075032656TRLO0      XLON 
787                277.20      10:34:58          00075032777TRLO0      XLON 
400                276.40      10:42:20          00075032914TRLO0      XLON 
280                276.40      10:42:20          00075032915TRLO0      XLON 
8                 276.40      10:42:20          00075032916TRLO0      XLON 
245                276.00      11:10:36          00075033721TRLO0      XLON 
563                276.00      11:10:36          00075033722TRLO0      XLON 
668                276.00      11:10:36          00075033723TRLO0      XLON 
160                276.00      11:10:36          00075033724TRLO0      XLON 
690                275.60      11:21:23          00075034032TRLO0      XLON 
64                275.60      11:21:23          00075034033TRLO0      XLON 
43                274.80      11:25:04          00075034092TRLO0      XLON 
756                275.00      11:41:55          00075034468TRLO0      XLON 
777                275.60      11:46:09          00075034553TRLO0      XLON 
292                275.00      12:15:42          00075035287TRLO0      XLON 
192                275.00      12:15:42          00075035288TRLO0      XLON 
211                275.00      12:15:42          00075035289TRLO0      XLON 
706                275.00      12:45:50          00075036117TRLO0      XLON 
2                 275.40      12:55:25          00075036305TRLO0      XLON 
752                276.60      12:59:19          00075036389TRLO0      XLON 
812                277.40      13:10:10          00075036614TRLO0      XLON 
722                277.20      13:10:10          00075036615TRLO0      XLON 
806                277.20      13:25:46          00075037111TRLO0      XLON 
780                277.60      13:40:37          00075037548TRLO0      XLON 
797                278.00      13:47:08          00075037852TRLO0      XLON 
735                278.00      13:53:08          00075038151TRLO0      XLON 
719                278.00      14:08:38          00075038709TRLO0      XLON 
666                277.80      14:25:33          00075039326TRLO0      XLON 
200                278.40      14:33:58          00075039737TRLO0      XLON 
530                278.40      14:33:58          00075039738TRLO0      XLON 
390                278.40      14:34:18          00075039756TRLO0      XLON 
368                278.40      14:34:18          00075039757TRLO0      XLON 
735                278.40      14:49:28          00075040742TRLO0      XLON 
773                278.00      14:49:30          00075040748TRLO0      XLON 
50                279.60      14:57:48          00075041325TRLO0      XLON 
321                279.60      14:57:48          00075041326TRLO0      XLON 
196                279.60      14:57:48          00075041327TRLO0      XLON 
1164               279.20      15:00:15          00075041482TRLO0      XLON 
39                279.20      15:10:53          00075042200TRLO0      XLON 
240                279.20      15:10:53          00075042201TRLO0      XLON 
80                279.20      15:10:53          00075042202TRLO0      XLON 
167                279.20      15:10:53          00075042203TRLO0      XLON 
604                279.20      15:10:53          00075042204TRLO0      XLON 
792                279.40      15:16:55          00075042575TRLO0      XLON 
759                279.40      15:23:48          00075043016TRLO0      XLON 
691                279.80      15:32:03          00075043605TRLO0      XLON 
702                279.80      15:32:03          00075043606TRLO0      XLON 
168                279.80      15:32:58          00075043704TRLO0      XLON 
268                279.80      15:32:58          00075043705TRLO0      XLON 
299                279.80      15:34:58          00075043864TRLO0      XLON 
360                279.80      15:48:30          00075044864TRLO0      XLON 
200                279.80      15:48:30          00075044865TRLO0      XLON 
257                279.80      15:48:30          00075044866TRLO0      XLON 
716                279.80      15:48:30          00075044868TRLO0      XLON 
200                279.80      15:48:30          00075044869TRLO0      XLON 
599                279.80      15:48:31          00075044870TRLO0      XLON 
3                 279.60      15:50:32          00075045031TRLO0      XLON 
821                279.60      15:50:36          00075045085TRLO0      XLON 
83                279.00      15:54:41          00075045305TRLO0      XLON 
334                279.00      15:54:41          00075045306TRLO0      XLON 
674                278.40      15:54:41          00075045307TRLO0      XLON 
153                278.40      15:56:48          00075045558TRLO0      XLON 
23                278.40      15:56:48          00075045559TRLO0      XLON 
8                 278.40      15:56:48          00075045560TRLO0      XLON 
129                278.60      15:57:01          00075045575TRLO0      XLON 
200                278.60      15:57:02          00075045583TRLO0      XLON 
5                 278.60      15:57:14          00075045603TRLO0      XLON 
1224               278.60      15:57:14          00075045604TRLO0      XLON 
53                278.60      15:57:45          00075045642TRLO0      XLON 
127                278.60      15:57:56          00075045652TRLO0      XLON 
335                278.60      15:58:39          00075045702TRLO0      XLON 
249                278.60      15:58:39          00075045703TRLO0      XLON 
166                278.80      15:59:58          00075045793TRLO0      XLON 
199                278.80      15:59:58          00075045794TRLO0      XLON 
687                279.80      16:04:18          00075046163TRLO0      XLON 
20                279.80      16:05:31          00075046260TRLO0      XLON 
646                279.80      16:05:31          00075046261TRLO0      XLON 
686                278.60      16:15:12          00075047228TRLO0      XLON 
680                278.60      16:17:26          00075047415TRLO0      XLON 
462                278.80      16:20:03          00075047639TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  385110 
EQS News ID:  2125758 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
