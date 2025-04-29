Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 29-Apr-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 28 April 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 279.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 274.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 277.7050p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 5,879,873 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,166,577.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 28/04/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 277.7050

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 741 279.00 08:17:58 00075028134TRLO0 XLON 754 279.20 08:19:05 00075028251TRLO0 XLON 400 278.60 08:19:05 00075028252TRLO0 XLON 270 278.60 08:19:05 00075028253TRLO0 XLON 819 277.80 08:24:31 00075028429TRLO0 XLON 756 276.60 08:38:28 00075028967TRLO0 XLON 1777 277.00 08:55:02 00075029384TRLO0 XLON 1045 277.00 08:55:02 00075029385TRLO0 XLON 185 276.40 08:59:50 00075029555TRLO0 XLON 530 276.40 08:59:50 00075029556TRLO0 XLON 782 275.40 09:11:57 00075029915TRLO0 XLON 705 275.60 09:20:19 00075030124TRLO0 XLON 733 275.60 09:20:19 00075030125TRLO0 XLON 390 276.20 09:20:24 00075030128TRLO0 XLON 370 276.20 09:20:24 00075030129TRLO0 XLON 31 276.20 09:20:24 00075030130TRLO0 XLON 686 276.60 09:29:48 00075030434TRLO0 XLON 578 276.60 09:31:49 00075030597TRLO0 XLON 132 276.60 09:31:49 00075030598TRLO0 XLON 196 276.60 09:31:49 00075030600TRLO0 XLON 254 276.60 09:31:49 00075030601TRLO0 XLON 151 276.60 09:31:49 00075030602TRLO0 XLON 36 276.60 09:31:49 00075030603TRLO0 XLON 254 276.60 09:31:49 00075030604TRLO0 XLON 153 276.60 09:31:49 00075030605TRLO0 XLON 698 276.60 10:01:01 00075031523TRLO0 XLON 667 276.60 10:01:01 00075031524TRLO0 XLON 149 276.40 10:01:01 00075031526TRLO0 XLON 608 276.40 10:01:01 00075031527TRLO0 XLON 150 276.40 10:08:26 00075031816TRLO0 XLON 102 276.40 10:08:26 00075031817TRLO0 XLON 214 276.40 10:08:26 00075031818TRLO0 XLON 200 277.40 10:30:10 00075032615TRLO0 XLON 200 277.40 10:30:10 00075032616TRLO0 XLON 816 277.00 10:31:42 00075032656TRLO0 XLON 787 277.20 10:34:58 00075032777TRLO0 XLON 400 276.40 10:42:20 00075032914TRLO0 XLON 280 276.40 10:42:20 00075032915TRLO0 XLON 8 276.40 10:42:20 00075032916TRLO0 XLON 245 276.00 11:10:36 00075033721TRLO0 XLON 563 276.00 11:10:36 00075033722TRLO0 XLON 668 276.00 11:10:36 00075033723TRLO0 XLON 160 276.00 11:10:36 00075033724TRLO0 XLON 690 275.60 11:21:23 00075034032TRLO0 XLON 64 275.60 11:21:23 00075034033TRLO0 XLON 43 274.80 11:25:04 00075034092TRLO0 XLON 756 275.00 11:41:55 00075034468TRLO0 XLON 777 275.60 11:46:09 00075034553TRLO0 XLON 292 275.00 12:15:42 00075035287TRLO0 XLON 192 275.00 12:15:42 00075035288TRLO0 XLON 211 275.00 12:15:42 00075035289TRLO0 XLON 706 275.00 12:45:50 00075036117TRLO0 XLON 2 275.40 12:55:25 00075036305TRLO0 XLON 752 276.60 12:59:19 00075036389TRLO0 XLON 812 277.40 13:10:10 00075036614TRLO0 XLON 722 277.20 13:10:10 00075036615TRLO0 XLON 806 277.20 13:25:46 00075037111TRLO0 XLON 780 277.60 13:40:37 00075037548TRLO0 XLON 797 278.00 13:47:08 00075037852TRLO0 XLON 735 278.00 13:53:08 00075038151TRLO0 XLON 719 278.00 14:08:38 00075038709TRLO0 XLON 666 277.80 14:25:33 00075039326TRLO0 XLON 200 278.40 14:33:58 00075039737TRLO0 XLON 530 278.40 14:33:58 00075039738TRLO0 XLON 390 278.40 14:34:18 00075039756TRLO0 XLON 368 278.40 14:34:18 00075039757TRLO0 XLON 735 278.40 14:49:28 00075040742TRLO0 XLON 773 278.00 14:49:30 00075040748TRLO0 XLON 50 279.60 14:57:48 00075041325TRLO0 XLON 321 279.60 14:57:48 00075041326TRLO0 XLON 196 279.60 14:57:48 00075041327TRLO0 XLON 1164 279.20 15:00:15 00075041482TRLO0 XLON 39 279.20 15:10:53 00075042200TRLO0 XLON 240 279.20 15:10:53 00075042201TRLO0 XLON 80 279.20 15:10:53 00075042202TRLO0 XLON 167 279.20 15:10:53 00075042203TRLO0 XLON 604 279.20 15:10:53 00075042204TRLO0 XLON 792 279.40 15:16:55 00075042575TRLO0 XLON 759 279.40 15:23:48 00075043016TRLO0 XLON 691 279.80 15:32:03 00075043605TRLO0 XLON 702 279.80 15:32:03 00075043606TRLO0 XLON 168 279.80 15:32:58 00075043704TRLO0 XLON 268 279.80 15:32:58 00075043705TRLO0 XLON 299 279.80 15:34:58 00075043864TRLO0 XLON 360 279.80 15:48:30 00075044864TRLO0 XLON 200 279.80 15:48:30 00075044865TRLO0 XLON 257 279.80 15:48:30 00075044866TRLO0 XLON 716 279.80 15:48:30 00075044868TRLO0 XLON 200 279.80 15:48:30 00075044869TRLO0 XLON 599 279.80 15:48:31 00075044870TRLO0 XLON 3 279.60 15:50:32 00075045031TRLO0 XLON 821 279.60 15:50:36 00075045085TRLO0 XLON 83 279.00 15:54:41 00075045305TRLO0 XLON 334 279.00 15:54:41 00075045306TRLO0 XLON 674 278.40 15:54:41 00075045307TRLO0 XLON 153 278.40 15:56:48 00075045558TRLO0 XLON 23 278.40 15:56:48 00075045559TRLO0 XLON 8 278.40 15:56:48 00075045560TRLO0 XLON 129 278.60 15:57:01 00075045575TRLO0 XLON 200 278.60 15:57:02 00075045583TRLO0 XLON 5 278.60 15:57:14 00075045603TRLO0 XLON 1224 278.60 15:57:14 00075045604TRLO0 XLON 53 278.60 15:57:45 00075045642TRLO0 XLON 127 278.60 15:57:56 00075045652TRLO0 XLON 335 278.60 15:58:39 00075045702TRLO0 XLON 249 278.60 15:58:39 00075045703TRLO0 XLON 166 278.80 15:59:58 00075045793TRLO0 XLON 199 278.80 15:59:58 00075045794TRLO0 XLON 687 279.80 16:04:18 00075046163TRLO0 XLON 20 279.80 16:05:31 00075046260TRLO0 XLON 646 279.80 16:05:31 00075046261TRLO0 XLON 686 278.60 16:15:12 00075047228TRLO0 XLON 680 278.60 16:17:26 00075047415TRLO0 XLON 462 278.80 16:20:03 00075047639TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 385110 EQS News ID: 2125758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2125758&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)