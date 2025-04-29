OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept granted a new patent for the treatment of liquid food products

OptiCept Technologies (OPTI) has been granted a new patent in Europe for PEF treatment of liquid food products. The patent will be registered on May 14, 2025.

The patent covers a new design of a PEF chamber that enables more uniform treatment. This improves quality and efficiency in the extraction of, for example, olive oil and juice, while also achieving significant energy savings.

With the new chamber design, the treatment of food becomes more precise, thereby avoiding both over- and under-treatment. The result is higher quality, greater yield, and lower energy consumption, as the exact amount and strength of electric pulses can be applied. The technology behind the patent also enables PEF treatment of sensitive foods such as eggs, whey protein, and oat milk-something that has previously been a challenge in the industry.

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies, comments:

- We are continuously evolving as a company. Compared to our system five years ago, today's system is 30% more efficient. Thanks to our patented design, food products can be treated more uniformly, with no risk of overtreatment. This is one of the main reasons behind our success in extracting olive oil and juice. Our unique chamber gives OptiCept a strong competitive advantage that clearly sets us apart from other players.

- We are very pleased that the patent has been granted, concludes Thomas Lundqvist.

The patent protects the unique treatment chamber in Europe that OptiCept has developed. Similar applications in the same patent family have already been granted patents in the USA (March 2025), India (April 2025), and China.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:



Thomas Lundqvist, CEO

+46 73 268 05 70

thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand

henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.



The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient green cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.



The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

For further information visit:

OptiCept Technologies Official Website

