Dienstag, 29.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
29.04.25
5,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,93 %
PR Newswire
29.04.2025 15:36 Uhr
Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JIM FAIRBAIRN

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BODYCOTE PLC

b)

LEI

213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p


GB00B3FLWH99

b)

Nature of the transaction

EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN SHARES GRANTED IN 2024

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.608 (exercise)

£4.650734 (sale)

94,139 shares exercised

43,949 shares sold to cover tax liability

50,190 shares retained

d)

Aggregated information

e)

Date of the transaction

28-04-2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of trading venue and London Stock Exchange (XLON)


