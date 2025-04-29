Bodycote Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 29
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
JIM FAIRBAIRN
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BODYCOTE PLC
b)
LEI
213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
ORDINARY SHARES OF 17 3/11p
b)
Nature of the transaction
EXERCISE OF BODYCOTE INCENTIVE PLAN SHARES GRANTED IN 2024
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
e)
Date of the transaction
28-04-2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue and London Stock Exchange (XLON)