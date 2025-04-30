Anzeige
WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007
ACCESS Newswire
30.04.2025
Bridgeline Digital: Fortune 500 Technology Leader Selects HawkSearch to Power Smarter Global eCommerce Search

Hybrid Search and Supply Finder Solutions Drive Faster, More Accurate Product Discovery

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, announced today that a Fortune 500 technology company has selected HawkSearch to enhance its global eCommerce search experience across multiple markets.

The technology company has launched Hybrid Search, a combination of precision keyword search and concept-based AI search, to deliver faster, more accurate results for complex and long-tail queries. The launch improves product discovery for a vast and growing catalog, while supporting the technology company's goal to drive better customer experiences across its global eCommerce platform.

To further streamline sourcing, the company has introduced a supply-specific search on its specialized supply site, helping users quickly locate the exact products they need with greater efficiency. To ensure optimal performance at a global scale, the company has also adopted a fully dedicated HawkSearch infrastructure, reducing latency and ensuring faster load times and real-time search responsiveness across all international storefronts.

"This engagement demonstrates how HawkSearch's flexibility and performance are helping enterprise businesses create smarter, more scalable product discovery experiences," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We're proud to support this Fortune 500 leader's vision for delivering world-class customer experiences across every market they serve."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Colvin
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



