Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.05.2025 17:30 Uhr
104 Leser
Terranet AB: Terranet postpones Q1 report date

The Board of Directors of Terranet has decided to postpone the date for publication of the interim report for the first quarter 2025 to May 19, 2025.

The reason for the postponement is that the work on a capital raise, divided into a directed share issue in combination with a rights issue of shares, has delayed the completion of the report. The capital raise aims to secure the Company's liquidity for 2025 and was announced on April 16, 2025. The previously communicated date for publication was 8 May 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Lars Lindell, VD
E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)
Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet's anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

