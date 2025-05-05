Enersize Oyj: A New Beginning - With Respect for Our Legacy and a Clear Focus on the Future

Dear shareholders, customers, and partners, my name is Fredrik Arrigucci, and I have recently assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at Enersize. It is with great humility and strong confidence in the future that I take on the task of leading the company forward. I would like to begin by thanking you for the trust you have placed in me-and for the enthusiasm I have encountered from employees, owners, and customers alike.

We are at a critical juncture. This spring, we secured a capital injection through an upcoming preferential share issue. This demonstrates that our principal shareholders have chosen to deepen their commitment to the company, a clear sign of confidence in our strategy and future potential. All existing shareholders will have the opportunity to participate in the issue, and we also hope to welcome new shareholders to Enersize.

Real Customer Value - Energy Efficiency Improvements That Make a Difference

We know our solutions deliver clear results for our customers-both financially and environmentally. A recent example involves a company that, as part of a service agreement with Enersize, has taken an important first step toward a more energy-efficient compressed air system. By mapping and addressing system leaks, the company has eliminated an annual energy loss equivalent to over SEK 300,000-while also reducing its carbon emissions by approximately 50 tons.

This type of tangible action illustrates how energy efficiency improvements to existing systems play a key role in the transition to a more sustainable and cost-efficient industry.

Still, we observe that many companies are hesitant to communicate their results publicly-sometimes due to competitive reasons, sometimes because the savings potential can be surprisingly high.

Our ambition is therefore to deepen our customer relationships and take a more distinct role as a strategic partner in energy efficiency, rather than being seen merely as a technical provider.

Moving Forward - With Sharper Focus and Higher Momentum

Enersize offers solutions that are more relevant than ever. At a time when energy supply is facing significant challenges, energy efficiency remains one of the most powerful-yet still underutilized-tools available.

But to truly make a difference, we must expand our reach and act with greater urgency. That's why we are now accelerating our efforts to generate new customer contacts, present our solutions more clearly, and establish more long-term partnerships.

We also recognize the need to improve our external communications. As Chief Executive Officer, I want to contribute to making Enersize a more transparent and clear communicator-both in terms of how we are evolving and the results we deliver.

To this end, we plan to publish one or two more newsletters before summer, and at least two more in the fall. Our long-term goal is to provide quarterly updates to our shareholders, customers, and stakeholders.

Thank you for following our journey. Together, we take the next step-with renewed energy, clear focus, and strong confidence in the future.

Warm regards,

Fredirk Arrigucci



The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

