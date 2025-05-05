Anzeige
Montag, 05.05.2025
Rebranding vollzogen - Copper Giant startet durch mit Monster-Bohrungen in Mocoa!
WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
05.05.2025 15:02 Uhr
49 Leser
Cubic Defense: Cubic DTECH Announces the Launch of DTECH Fusion Trust, Powered by HyperSphere

Finanznachrichten News

Providing post-quantum encryption to the tactical edge

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 5, 2025 / Cubic DTECH, a recognized industry leader in providing trusted, scalable and intuitive edge compute and networking platforms, is launching DTECH Fusion Trust, powered by HyperSphere (the leader in quantum-resistant cybersecurity). The solution can scale from body-worn compute platforms to mobile data centers operating within Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent and Limited (DDIL) environments, and where available, onto scalable cloud-native platforms to deliver quantum-resistant encryption.

DTECH Fusion Trust will be displayed at this year's Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week, May 5-8, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Florida.

"Our solution ensures the confidentiality and integrity of the original payload, even before the data is written to storage," said Anthony Verna, SVP and GM, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "This marks a pivotal moment showcasing our commitment to providing advanced cyber security solutions, representing a significant advancement in safeguarding mission-critical data.

"With attackers constantly evolving their tactics using AI-driven attacks and with the threat of
quantum computers on the horizon, we believe data protection must always stay several steps
ahead of the adversary," said James DeCesare, CEO of HyperSphere. "Together with DTECH, we are proud to say we are successfully fulfilling that mission."

Key features of DTECH Fusion Trust include:

  • Preemptive Cyber Defense: Safeguard mission-critical data from classic large-scale computing, AI or quantum computers-down to the frame level-before the data is even written to storage, all with confidentiality and integrity of the original payload

  • Resilient Data Security: Seamlessly restore any compromised or deleted data using DoD and NIST security requirements at less than 1% overhead

  • Automated Moving Target Defense: Automatically create a different encryption key per frame for every object and hide each key in fourth-dimensional space to eliminate key vulnerabilities

Visit Cubic at SOF Week, booth #1013, to speak with experts who will demonstrate Fusion Trust, powered by HyperSphere. Learn more at SOF Week 2025 | Cubic.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Ryan Romana
Sr. Account Supervisor - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

.

SOURCE: Cubic Defense



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cubic-dtech-announces-the-launch-of-dtech-fusion-trust-powered-by-hypersphere-1022127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
