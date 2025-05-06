Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            64,455 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            270.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            257.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            260.8200p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,154,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,892,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 64,455

Volume weighted average price (pence): 260.8200

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
724                263.20      08:22:47          00075133511TRLO0      XLON 
726                263.20      08:22:47          00075133512TRLO0      XLON 
787                261.80      08:29:08          00075133947TRLO0      XLON 
380                261.60      08:33:53          00075134488TRLO0      XLON 
423                261.60      08:33:53          00075134489TRLO0      XLON 
801                262.40      08:39:47          00075134674TRLO0      XLON 
787                262.80      08:43:41          00075134891TRLO0      XLON 
5                 262.00      08:56:05          00075135336TRLO0      XLON 
736                262.00      08:56:05          00075135337TRLO0      XLON 
761                261.60      09:01:00          00075135530TRLO0      XLON 
491                260.80      09:08:46          00075135708TRLO0      XLON 
175                260.80      09:08:46          00075135709TRLO0      XLON 
668                260.40      09:08:46          00075135710TRLO0      XLON 
705                259.20      09:11:00          00075135788TRLO0      XLON 
726                259.20      09:16:48          00075135983TRLO0      XLON 
753                259.20      09:21:51          00075136115TRLO0      XLON 
656                259.00      09:21:55          00075136117TRLO0      XLON 
400                260.40      09:29:21          00075136438TRLO0      XLON 
520                260.40      09:29:21          00075136439TRLO0      XLON 
188                261.60      09:34:58          00075136653TRLO0      XLON 
518                261.60      09:34:58          00075136654TRLO0      XLON 
200                262.20      09:36:48          00075136687TRLO0      XLON 
529                262.20      09:36:48          00075136688TRLO0      XLON 
5                 262.20      09:47:28          00075137085TRLO0      XLON 
742                262.20      09:47:28          00075137086TRLO0      XLON 
725                261.60      09:49:22          00075137139TRLO0      XLON 
669                261.00      09:49:59          00075137148TRLO0      XLON 
100                261.00      09:56:24          00075137353TRLO0      XLON 
121                261.00      09:56:24          00075137354TRLO0      XLON 
764                261.00      10:00:24          00075137506TRLO0      XLON 
765                261.00      10:01:19          00075137540TRLO0      XLON 
786                261.00      10:11:45          00075137847TRLO0      XLON 
721                262.60      10:14:47          00075137917TRLO0      XLON 
719                262.40      10:14:47          00075137922TRLO0      XLON 
252                261.60      10:15:07          00075137925TRLO0      XLON 
431                261.60      10:15:08          00075137926TRLO0      XLON 
20000               261.00      10:20:23          00075138097TRLO0      XLON 
499                260.60      10:22:13          00075138219TRLO0      XLON 
243                260.60      10:22:13          00075138220TRLO0      XLON 
654                259.60      10:35:00          00075138436TRLO0      XLON 
26                259.00      10:47:00          00075139163TRLO0      XLON 
121                259.60      10:47:00          00075139164TRLO0      XLON 
74                259.60      10:47:00          00075139165TRLO0      XLON 
65                259.60      10:47:00          00075139166TRLO0      XLON 
660                259.60      10:47:00          00075139167TRLO0      XLON 
28                259.60      10:47:00          00075139168TRLO0      XLON 
106                259.60      10:47:00          00075139169TRLO0      XLON 
1500               259.40      10:47:00          00075139170TRLO0      XLON 
718                258.40      11:08:18          00075139652TRLO0      XLON 
284                261.00      11:29:14          00075140074TRLO0      XLON 
459                261.00      11:29:14          00075140075TRLO0      XLON 
470                260.60      11:35:58          00075140295TRLO0      XLON 
323                260.60      11:35:58          00075140296TRLO0      XLON 
450                260.60      11:40:37          00075140407TRLO0      XLON 
201                260.60      12:00:00          00075140823TRLO0      XLON 
461                260.60      12:00:00          00075140827TRLO0      XLON 
760                260.60      12:00:01          00075140835TRLO0      XLON 
662                259.40      12:14:30          00075141220TRLO0      XLON 
665                260.00      12:23:37          00075141392TRLO0      XLON 
715                259.60      12:24:33          00075141401TRLO0      XLON 
734                259.40      12:24:33          00075141402TRLO0      XLON 
684                257.80      12:46:33          00075141928TRLO0      XLON 
163                258.60      13:16:47          00075142589TRLO0      XLON 
579                258.60      13:16:47          00075142590TRLO0      XLON 
130                258.00      13:18:45          00075142634TRLO0      XLON 
671                258.00      13:18:45          00075142635TRLO0      XLON 
661                257.20      13:29:50          00075142910TRLO0      XLON 
100                258.00      13:45:55          00075143616TRLO0      XLON 
410                258.00      13:45:55          00075143617TRLO0      XLON 
69                258.00      13:45:55          00075143618TRLO0      XLON 
82                258.00      13:46:12          00075143623TRLO0      XLON 
73                258.00      13:46:27          00075143626TRLO0      XLON 
651                258.60      14:00:39          00075144274TRLO0      XLON 
162                258.00      14:02:07          00075144334TRLO0      XLON 
169                258.00      14:02:07          00075144335TRLO0      XLON 
373                258.00      14:02:08          00075144342TRLO0      XLON 
659                259.20      14:06:38          00075144540TRLO0      XLON 
136                259.60      14:12:22          00075144802TRLO0      XLON 
616                259.60      14:12:24          00075144805TRLO0      XLON 
778                259.20      14:12:33          00075144829TRLO0      XLON 
355                258.40      14:16:29          00075145045TRLO0      XLON 
348                258.40      14:16:29          00075145046TRLO0      XLON 
660                258.40      14:26:51          00075145425TRLO0      XLON 
182                258.60      14:30:17          00075145582TRLO0      XLON 
569                258.60      14:30:17          00075145583TRLO0      XLON 
781                259.60      14:40:17          00075146045TRLO0      XLON 
719                259.40      14:40:17          00075146046TRLO0      XLON 
774                264.60      15:02:54          00075147112TRLO0      XLON 
511                263.60      15:04:17          00075147161TRLO0      XLON 
506                263.80      15:07:28          00075147265TRLO0      XLON 
797                270.00      15:17:34          00075147998TRLO0      XLON 
750                270.00      15:20:22          00075148180TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  386036 
EQS News ID:  2129382 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2129382&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.