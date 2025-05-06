Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 64,455 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 270.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 257.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 260.8200p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,154,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,892,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 64,455

Volume weighted average price (pence): 260.8200

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 724 263.20 08:22:47 00075133511TRLO0 XLON 726 263.20 08:22:47 00075133512TRLO0 XLON 787 261.80 08:29:08 00075133947TRLO0 XLON 380 261.60 08:33:53 00075134488TRLO0 XLON 423 261.60 08:33:53 00075134489TRLO0 XLON 801 262.40 08:39:47 00075134674TRLO0 XLON 787 262.80 08:43:41 00075134891TRLO0 XLON 5 262.00 08:56:05 00075135336TRLO0 XLON 736 262.00 08:56:05 00075135337TRLO0 XLON 761 261.60 09:01:00 00075135530TRLO0 XLON 491 260.80 09:08:46 00075135708TRLO0 XLON 175 260.80 09:08:46 00075135709TRLO0 XLON 668 260.40 09:08:46 00075135710TRLO0 XLON 705 259.20 09:11:00 00075135788TRLO0 XLON 726 259.20 09:16:48 00075135983TRLO0 XLON 753 259.20 09:21:51 00075136115TRLO0 XLON 656 259.00 09:21:55 00075136117TRLO0 XLON 400 260.40 09:29:21 00075136438TRLO0 XLON 520 260.40 09:29:21 00075136439TRLO0 XLON 188 261.60 09:34:58 00075136653TRLO0 XLON 518 261.60 09:34:58 00075136654TRLO0 XLON 200 262.20 09:36:48 00075136687TRLO0 XLON 529 262.20 09:36:48 00075136688TRLO0 XLON 5 262.20 09:47:28 00075137085TRLO0 XLON 742 262.20 09:47:28 00075137086TRLO0 XLON 725 261.60 09:49:22 00075137139TRLO0 XLON 669 261.00 09:49:59 00075137148TRLO0 XLON 100 261.00 09:56:24 00075137353TRLO0 XLON 121 261.00 09:56:24 00075137354TRLO0 XLON 764 261.00 10:00:24 00075137506TRLO0 XLON 765 261.00 10:01:19 00075137540TRLO0 XLON 786 261.00 10:11:45 00075137847TRLO0 XLON 721 262.60 10:14:47 00075137917TRLO0 XLON 719 262.40 10:14:47 00075137922TRLO0 XLON 252 261.60 10:15:07 00075137925TRLO0 XLON 431 261.60 10:15:08 00075137926TRLO0 XLON 20000 261.00 10:20:23 00075138097TRLO0 XLON 499 260.60 10:22:13 00075138219TRLO0 XLON 243 260.60 10:22:13 00075138220TRLO0 XLON 654 259.60 10:35:00 00075138436TRLO0 XLON 26 259.00 10:47:00 00075139163TRLO0 XLON 121 259.60 10:47:00 00075139164TRLO0 XLON 74 259.60 10:47:00 00075139165TRLO0 XLON 65 259.60 10:47:00 00075139166TRLO0 XLON 660 259.60 10:47:00 00075139167TRLO0 XLON 28 259.60 10:47:00 00075139168TRLO0 XLON 106 259.60 10:47:00 00075139169TRLO0 XLON 1500 259.40 10:47:00 00075139170TRLO0 XLON 718 258.40 11:08:18 00075139652TRLO0 XLON 284 261.00 11:29:14 00075140074TRLO0 XLON 459 261.00 11:29:14 00075140075TRLO0 XLON 470 260.60 11:35:58 00075140295TRLO0 XLON 323 260.60 11:35:58 00075140296TRLO0 XLON 450 260.60 11:40:37 00075140407TRLO0 XLON 201 260.60 12:00:00 00075140823TRLO0 XLON 461 260.60 12:00:00 00075140827TRLO0 XLON 760 260.60 12:00:01 00075140835TRLO0 XLON 662 259.40 12:14:30 00075141220TRLO0 XLON 665 260.00 12:23:37 00075141392TRLO0 XLON 715 259.60 12:24:33 00075141401TRLO0 XLON 734 259.40 12:24:33 00075141402TRLO0 XLON 684 257.80 12:46:33 00075141928TRLO0 XLON 163 258.60 13:16:47 00075142589TRLO0 XLON 579 258.60 13:16:47 00075142590TRLO0 XLON 130 258.00 13:18:45 00075142634TRLO0 XLON 671 258.00 13:18:45 00075142635TRLO0 XLON 661 257.20 13:29:50 00075142910TRLO0 XLON 100 258.00 13:45:55 00075143616TRLO0 XLON 410 258.00 13:45:55 00075143617TRLO0 XLON 69 258.00 13:45:55 00075143618TRLO0 XLON 82 258.00 13:46:12 00075143623TRLO0 XLON 73 258.00 13:46:27 00075143626TRLO0 XLON 651 258.60 14:00:39 00075144274TRLO0 XLON 162 258.00 14:02:07 00075144334TRLO0 XLON 169 258.00 14:02:07 00075144335TRLO0 XLON 373 258.00 14:02:08 00075144342TRLO0 XLON 659 259.20 14:06:38 00075144540TRLO0 XLON 136 259.60 14:12:22 00075144802TRLO0 XLON 616 259.60 14:12:24 00075144805TRLO0 XLON 778 259.20 14:12:33 00075144829TRLO0 XLON 355 258.40 14:16:29 00075145045TRLO0 XLON 348 258.40 14:16:29 00075145046TRLO0 XLON 660 258.40 14:26:51 00075145425TRLO0 XLON 182 258.60 14:30:17 00075145582TRLO0 XLON 569 258.60 14:30:17 00075145583TRLO0 XLON 781 259.60 14:40:17 00075146045TRLO0 XLON 719 259.40 14:40:17 00075146046TRLO0 XLON 774 264.60 15:02:54 00075147112TRLO0 XLON 511 263.60 15:04:17 00075147161TRLO0 XLON 506 263.80 15:07:28 00075147265TRLO0 XLON 797 270.00 15:17:34 00075147998TRLO0 XLON 750 270.00 15:20:22 00075148180TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

