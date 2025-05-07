TOBII AB: Interim report first quarter 2025: Significantly improved cash flow and positive EBIT

First quarter 2025

Net sales increased by 23% to SEK 198 million (161), with an organic growth of 5%.

Gross margin strengthened to 77% (74%).

Operating result (EBIT) improved with SEK 86 million to SEK 12 million (-75).

Profit/loss for the quarter was SEK 28 million (-87).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.12 (-0.82).

Free cash flow improved with SEK 101 million to SEK -14 million (-115).

Cost reduction program on track to deliver more than SEK 200 million in cash-related operational savings, with accumulated savings of SEK 166 million to date.

Significant events during the quarter

Tobii Autosense DMS for commercial vehicles received EU homologation.

Certain non-core patents were divested for a total consideration of SEK 15 million.

Tobii's credit facility of SEK 50 million was extended.

CEO Anand Srivatsa comments:

"We made significant strides in the first quarter of 2025, marking our second consecutive quarter with positive EBIT. This reflects a sustained progress toward profitability and highlights the effectiveness of our cost reduction program. Cash flow improved substantially, and our key focus remains on strengthening our cash position while the strategic review continues.

Net sales grew by 23 percent, with organic growth of 5 percent. We are pleased the quarter demonstrated progress toward sustained profitability, reflected in an EBIT margin of 6 percent. The uncertainty surrounding tariffs has so far had only a limited impact on our business, while uncertainty regarding academic funding in the US has had a more notable effect. It is a dynamic situation, and we are monitoring developments closely. Despite uncertainties, we delivered a solid first quarter with all three segments contributing to improved EBIT and we are successfully providing our leading technology to customers across various sectors.

We are aligning our cost structure with business performance to enhance profitability. The cost reduction program launched in the second quarter of 2024 is progressing as planned, with accumulated savings of SEK 166 million to date and expected to exceed the SEK 200 million total savings target by the second quarter of 2025. Additional measures are being implemented throughout 2025 to further reduce costs.

We are also pleased to report that our year-on-year free cash flow has significantly improved from SEK -115 million to SEK -14 million. This positive change is largely attributed to our cost reduction program and some early results from our strategic review, including the successful divestment of certain non-core patents of SEK 15 million during the quarter.

We expect a strengthened cash position in the second quarter, driven by the recent progress and further supported by anticipated agreements with larger customers to advance orders. We continue to focus our business through cost reductions, divestments and strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening our mid- and long-term financial position. Combined with improved organic performance and enhanced liquidity we are confident that these efforts will result in solid progress toward financial stability and long-term profitability."

Q1 presentation today at 9.00 a.m. CEST

Tobii's CEO Anand Srivatsa and CFO Magdalena Rodell Andersson will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Link to the webcast

Please make sure you are connected to the webcast by logging in and registering a few minutes before the presentation begins. It will be possible to ask questions via the chat function or verbally, by selecting participation options.

The presentation material will be available at Tobii's website. The interim report and a recording of the webcast will be available on the same page.

For more information, please contact:

Carolina Strömlid, Head of Investor Relations, Tobii AB, +46 (0)70 880 71 73, email: carolina.stromlid@tobii.com

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

This information is information that Tobii AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-07 07:30 CEST.