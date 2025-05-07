Bridgeline Digital: National JanSan Distributor Launches HawkSearch to Power AI-Driven Product Discovery

Smart Search, Merchandising Tools, and Personalization Features Now Live

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-driven marketing technology, has announced the official launch of HawkSearch on the website of a major national JanSan distributor.

HawkSearch's Smart Search is now live on the JanSan distributor's site, streamlining product discovery with AI-powered Concept Search and Visual Search, personalization, and intelligent merchandising. Customers can now access dynamic auto-complete, personalized product recommendations, and real-time content surfacing to accelerate purchasing decisions and increase cart size.

The JanSan site will also feature HawkSearch's Unit of Measure Conversion, which improves search precision by normalizing search inputs such as "32 oz cleaner" or "3 ft mop handle," returning the most relevant SKUs regardless of the unit format. Relevancy tuning and promotional tools allow for targeted keyword banners and featured content, while Concept Search and Visual Search support long-tail and image-driven queries.

"We're proud to support this respected JanSan distributor as they advance their search experience," said Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "With Smart Search, they are empowering customers to find the right products faster, leading to higher engagement, larger orders, and better performance."

