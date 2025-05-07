Cubic Defense: Cubic to Showcase Secure Communications Solutions at Army Aviation Association of America 2025 Summit

Always Connected, Never Compromised, Next Gen Empowered

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 7, 2025 / Cubic Defense, a leading provider of Secure Communications solutions, will showcase its advanced technologies at the AAAA Summit from May 14-16, at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee. These solutions ensure persistent data access and enable effective operations in contested and denied environments.

"Tomorrow's battlespace will be more complex and contested. Potential adversaries are expected to be highly adaptive and relentless in their efforts to detect, jam, and intercept mission-critical data," stated Russ Marsh, President of Cubic Defense. "Our Secure Communications solutions provide capabilities today to meet challenges of the future."

The AAAA Summit offers Cubic a chance to understand the U.S. Army's priorities and display tailored solutions that excel in meeting their tactical and operational requirements.

Visit Cubic at booth #2902 to speak with experts who will demonstrate:

Secure Communications Solutions - Adaptive and resilient communications with multi-beam, multi-band, multi-orbit SATCOM, Software Defined Radios (SDR), and protected waveforms that resolve critical tactical and operational communications gaps. These solutions have matured along the Technology Readiness Level (TRL) scale and provide assured and stealthy communications, extending the reach in contested electromagnetic spectrum environments, advancing the future of vertical lift. Cubic's innovation focus accelerates the evolution from federated terminals to open architectures to enable the U.S. Army to modernize software communications at the speed of the threat capable of supporting Future Vertical Lift (FVL) platforms.

