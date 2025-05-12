Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            30,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            289.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            282.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            286.2483p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,339,226 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,707,224.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 286.2483

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
991                287.40      08:47:05          00075247265TRLO0      XLON 
1007               287.00      08:48:37          00075247345TRLO0      XLON 
1041               288.00      08:51:50          00075248177TRLO0      XLON 
1082               288.20      09:10:30          00075248977TRLO0      XLON 
280                286.80      09:14:42          00075249195TRLO0      XLON 
456                287.60      09:17:16          00075249377TRLO0      XLON 
530                287.60      09:17:16          00075249378TRLO0      XLON 
985                288.00      09:38:23          00075250249TRLO0      XLON 
20                288.20      10:03:23          00075251183TRLO0      XLON 
581                288.20      10:03:23          00075251184TRLO0      XLON 
140                288.20      10:03:23          00075251185TRLO0      XLON 
113                288.20      10:04:23          00075251215TRLO0      XLON 
228                288.20      10:04:23          00075251216TRLO0      XLON 
359                288.20      10:04:23          00075251217TRLO0      XLON 
718                288.20      10:44:00          00075252717TRLO0      XLON 
217                288.20      10:44:10          00075252784TRLO0      XLON 
244                288.60      10:55:40          00075253158TRLO0      XLON 
250                288.60      10:55:40          00075253159TRLO0      XLON 
250                288.60      10:55:40          00075253160TRLO0      XLON 
292                289.00      11:32:27          00075254422TRLO0      XLON 
747                289.00      11:32:27          00075254423TRLO0      XLON 
988                289.20      11:46:06          00075254696TRLO0      XLON 
896                289.60      12:09:05          00075255513TRLO0      XLON 
939                289.60      12:10:21          00075255536TRLO0      XLON 
928                288.40      12:49:27          00075257060TRLO0      XLON 
797                287.60      13:19:04          00075258027TRLO0      XLON 
172                287.60      13:19:04          00075258028TRLO0      XLON 
189                285.80      13:32:28          00075258844TRLO0      XLON 
866                285.80      13:32:28          00075258845TRLO0      XLON 
945                286.20      14:04:19          00075260456TRLO0      XLON 
1267               286.20      14:15:20          00075260873TRLO0      XLON 
79                286.00      14:25:54          00075261375TRLO0      XLON 
62                286.00      14:25:54          00075261376TRLO0      XLON 
110                286.00      14:25:54          00075261377TRLO0      XLON 
19                286.00      14:29:11          00075261488TRLO0      XLON 
144                286.00      14:29:11          00075261489TRLO0      XLON 
19                286.00      14:29:11          00075261490TRLO0      XLON 
886                285.80      14:30:11          00075261555TRLO0      XLON 
921                284.20      14:41:37          00075262161TRLO0      XLON 
58                284.20      14:41:40          00075262165TRLO0      XLON 
397                284.20      14:50:23          00075262819TRLO0      XLON 
9                 284.20      14:50:51          00075262878TRLO0      XLON 
364                284.20      14:50:51          00075262879TRLO0      XLON 
397                284.20      14:50:51          00075262880TRLO0      XLON 
1000               282.60      15:05:54          00075263783TRLO0      XLON 
22                282.60      15:05:54          00075263784TRLO0      XLON 
35                283.00      15:06:28          00075263864TRLO0      XLON 
123                283.00      15:06:51          00075263878TRLO0      XLON 
830                283.20      15:11:07          00075264303TRLO0      XLON 
7                 283.80      15:16:49          00075264640TRLO0      XLON 
292                283.80      15:17:43          00075264756TRLO0      XLON 
229                283.80      15:17:43          00075264757TRLO0      XLON 
1072               283.40      15:20:01          00075264965TRLO0      XLON 
660                282.00      15:39:54          00075266479TRLO0      XLON 
1                 282.00      15:39:54          00075266480TRLO0      XLON 
200                282.60      15:53:40          00075267492TRLO0      XLON 
809                282.60      15:53:40          00075267493TRLO0      XLON 
330                282.60      15:53:40          00075267494TRLO0      XLON 
2035               283.60      16:21:30          00075269731TRLO0      XLON 
372                283.60      16:21:30          00075269732TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  387486 
EQS News ID:  2134540 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2134540&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
