Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 30,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 289.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 282.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 286.2483p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,339,226 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,707,224.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 286.2483

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 991 287.40 08:47:05 00075247265TRLO0 XLON 1007 287.00 08:48:37 00075247345TRLO0 XLON 1041 288.00 08:51:50 00075248177TRLO0 XLON 1082 288.20 09:10:30 00075248977TRLO0 XLON 280 286.80 09:14:42 00075249195TRLO0 XLON 456 287.60 09:17:16 00075249377TRLO0 XLON 530 287.60 09:17:16 00075249378TRLO0 XLON 985 288.00 09:38:23 00075250249TRLO0 XLON 20 288.20 10:03:23 00075251183TRLO0 XLON 581 288.20 10:03:23 00075251184TRLO0 XLON 140 288.20 10:03:23 00075251185TRLO0 XLON 113 288.20 10:04:23 00075251215TRLO0 XLON 228 288.20 10:04:23 00075251216TRLO0 XLON 359 288.20 10:04:23 00075251217TRLO0 XLON 718 288.20 10:44:00 00075252717TRLO0 XLON 217 288.20 10:44:10 00075252784TRLO0 XLON 244 288.60 10:55:40 00075253158TRLO0 XLON 250 288.60 10:55:40 00075253159TRLO0 XLON 250 288.60 10:55:40 00075253160TRLO0 XLON 292 289.00 11:32:27 00075254422TRLO0 XLON 747 289.00 11:32:27 00075254423TRLO0 XLON 988 289.20 11:46:06 00075254696TRLO0 XLON 896 289.60 12:09:05 00075255513TRLO0 XLON 939 289.60 12:10:21 00075255536TRLO0 XLON 928 288.40 12:49:27 00075257060TRLO0 XLON 797 287.60 13:19:04 00075258027TRLO0 XLON 172 287.60 13:19:04 00075258028TRLO0 XLON 189 285.80 13:32:28 00075258844TRLO0 XLON 866 285.80 13:32:28 00075258845TRLO0 XLON 945 286.20 14:04:19 00075260456TRLO0 XLON 1267 286.20 14:15:20 00075260873TRLO0 XLON 79 286.00 14:25:54 00075261375TRLO0 XLON 62 286.00 14:25:54 00075261376TRLO0 XLON 110 286.00 14:25:54 00075261377TRLO0 XLON 19 286.00 14:29:11 00075261488TRLO0 XLON 144 286.00 14:29:11 00075261489TRLO0 XLON 19 286.00 14:29:11 00075261490TRLO0 XLON 886 285.80 14:30:11 00075261555TRLO0 XLON 921 284.20 14:41:37 00075262161TRLO0 XLON 58 284.20 14:41:40 00075262165TRLO0 XLON 397 284.20 14:50:23 00075262819TRLO0 XLON 9 284.20 14:50:51 00075262878TRLO0 XLON 364 284.20 14:50:51 00075262879TRLO0 XLON 397 284.20 14:50:51 00075262880TRLO0 XLON 1000 282.60 15:05:54 00075263783TRLO0 XLON 22 282.60 15:05:54 00075263784TRLO0 XLON 35 283.00 15:06:28 00075263864TRLO0 XLON 123 283.00 15:06:51 00075263878TRLO0 XLON 830 283.20 15:11:07 00075264303TRLO0 XLON 7 283.80 15:16:49 00075264640TRLO0 XLON 292 283.80 15:17:43 00075264756TRLO0 XLON 229 283.80 15:17:43 00075264757TRLO0 XLON 1072 283.40 15:20:01 00075264965TRLO0 XLON 660 282.00 15:39:54 00075266479TRLO0 XLON 1 282.00 15:39:54 00075266480TRLO0 XLON 200 282.60 15:53:40 00075267492TRLO0 XLON 809 282.60 15:53:40 00075267493TRLO0 XLON 330 282.60 15:53:40 00075267494TRLO0 XLON 2035 283.60 16:21:30 00075269731TRLO0 XLON 372 283.60 16:21:30 00075269732TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 387486 EQS News ID: 2134540 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2134540&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 12, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)