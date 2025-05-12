Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12
12 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 711.017p. The highest price paid per share was 725.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 705.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,325,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,991,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
392
713.200
16:08:00
75
713.400
16:07:29
468
713.400
16:07:29
205
713.400
16:07:29
904
713.600
16:07:20
546
712.000
16:04:22
760
711.600
16:02:13
885
712.600
16:00:26
877
712.600
15:58:26
860
710.400
15:52:56
861
709.800
15:51:11
843
709.600
15:46:25
392
709.800
15:43:46
384
709.800
15:43:46
868
710.000
15:42:47
847
708.400
15:37:30
807
706.400
15:34:08
775
706.800
15:30:48
724
708.200
15:28:04
784
709.800
15:25:00
279
708.800
15:22:24
513
708.800
15:22:24
875
709.800
15:18:42
130
709.800
15:17:54
623
709.800
15:17:54
842
708.200
15:13:39
403
708.200
15:13:39
422
708.200
15:13:39
802
707.600
15:08:25
80
707.600
15:08:25
767
708.200
15:05:03
782
708.000
15:02:15
712
708.200
15:00:21
778
709.400
14:58:35
36
709.600
14:52:16
468
709.600
14:52:16
210
709.400
14:52:16
801
709.400
14:52:16
323
708.400
14:49:04
401
708.400
14:49:04
878
708.000
14:46:19
23
709.000
14:44:03
737
709.000
14:44:03
847
708.200
14:41:01
27
708.600
14:41:00
675
707.000
14:37:26
91
707.000
14:37:26
749
708.400
14:34:05
732
708.600
14:33:57
69
709.400
14:30:44
747
709.400
14:30:44
869
709.600
14:29:14
480
711.400
14:24:21
334
711.400
14:24:21
468
711.800
14:22:34
769
712.200
14:18:06
713
712.200
14:12:02
33
712.200
14:12:02
218
712.400
14:09:32
259
712.400
14:09:32
830
712.600
14:02:30
778
710.600
13:56:41
550
710.800
13:52:44
853
709.000
13:49:03
875
709.000
13:44:11
200
709.400
13:40:01
640
709.400
13:40:01
803
709.600
13:37:14
773
709.600
13:37:14
762
709.000
13:31:09
870
709.000
13:26:25
806
709.600
13:18:04
727
709.800
13:14:17
484
708.000
13:09:32
112
708.000
13:09:32
116
708.000
13:09:32
126
706.000
12:59:37
750
706.000
12:59:37
721
706.600
12:57:12
880
706.200
12:47:04
220
706.200
12:40:39
597
706.200
12:40:39
218
705.800
12:33:10
304
705.800
12:33:10
190
705.800
12:33:10
713
706.400
12:29:02
146
706.400
12:29:02
263
706.600
12:19:33
591
706.600
12:19:33
229
708.000
12:12:08
620
708.000
12:12:08
722
708.400
12:11:46
786
708.000
12:00:01
12
708.200
11:53:40
450
708.200
11:53:40
104
708.200
11:53:40
189
708.200
11:53:40
555
710.600
11:41:43
191
710.600
11:41:43
46
710.400
11:41:43
685
710.400
11:41:43
23
711.200
11:35:33
850
711.200
11:35:33
803
709.200
11:27:42
885
708.200
11:21:39
731
708.000
11:12:23
730
708.200
11:09:04
764
708.400
10:59:59
798
708.600
10:59:01
224
705.600
10:48:42
504
705.600
10:48:42
83
708.000
10:38:22
750
708.000
10:38:22
69
707.800
10:38:22
714
707.800
10:38:22
719
710.000
10:35:32
47
709.600
10:30:50
686
709.600
10:30:50
822
709.400
10:23:48
817
709.600
10:19:25
284
710.600
10:17:04
600
710.600
10:17:04
746
710.400
10:12:07
817
712.200
10:06:42
825
713.400
10:00:36
741
713.800
09:56:18
284
712.400
09:52:05
430
712.400
09:52:05
816
713.800
09:49:06
874
714.000
09:42:25
884
714.200
09:37:23
857
714.200
09:33:07
861
711.600
09:29:29
837
709.600
09:24:13
821
709.000
09:18:25
719
708.200
09:12:35
732
712.600
09:07:24
717
715.800
09:03:39
828
715.000
08:58:55
771
713.600
08:55:12
732
714.400
08:51:36
6
714.400
08:51:36
742
712.400
08:45:23
718
716.800
08:40:02
821
717.000
08:36:28
765
718.800
08:30:34
723
720.600
08:26:33
827
720.800
08:21:19
768
722.600
08:18:13
580
722.800
08:13:33
219
722.800
08:13:33
724
724.000
08:10:01
790
724.000
08:06:59
715
720.800
08:03:59
821
725.200
08:02:25
877
721.200
08:00:56