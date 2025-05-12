Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Anzeige
8,5508,60018:54
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 12

12 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 90,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 711.017p. The highest price paid per share was 725.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 705.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0116% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,325,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,991,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

392

713.200

16:08:00

75

713.400

16:07:29

468

713.400

16:07:29

205

713.400

16:07:29

904

713.600

16:07:20

546

712.000

16:04:22

760

711.600

16:02:13

885

712.600

16:00:26

877

712.600

15:58:26

860

710.400

15:52:56

861

709.800

15:51:11

843

709.600

15:46:25

392

709.800

15:43:46

384

709.800

15:43:46

868

710.000

15:42:47

847

708.400

15:37:30

807

706.400

15:34:08

775

706.800

15:30:48

724

708.200

15:28:04

784

709.800

15:25:00

279

708.800

15:22:24

513

708.800

15:22:24

875

709.800

15:18:42

130

709.800

15:17:54

623

709.800

15:17:54

842

708.200

15:13:39

403

708.200

15:13:39

422

708.200

15:13:39

802

707.600

15:08:25

80

707.600

15:08:25

767

708.200

15:05:03

782

708.000

15:02:15

712

708.200

15:00:21

778

709.400

14:58:35

36

709.600

14:52:16

468

709.600

14:52:16

210

709.400

14:52:16

801

709.400

14:52:16

323

708.400

14:49:04

401

708.400

14:49:04

878

708.000

14:46:19

23

709.000

14:44:03

737

709.000

14:44:03

847

708.200

14:41:01

27

708.600

14:41:00

675

707.000

14:37:26

91

707.000

14:37:26

749

708.400

14:34:05

732

708.600

14:33:57

69

709.400

14:30:44

747

709.400

14:30:44

869

709.600

14:29:14

480

711.400

14:24:21

334

711.400

14:24:21

468

711.800

14:22:34

769

712.200

14:18:06

713

712.200

14:12:02

33

712.200

14:12:02

218

712.400

14:09:32

259

712.400

14:09:32

830

712.600

14:02:30

778

710.600

13:56:41

550

710.800

13:52:44

853

709.000

13:49:03

875

709.000

13:44:11

200

709.400

13:40:01

640

709.400

13:40:01

803

709.600

13:37:14

773

709.600

13:37:14

762

709.000

13:31:09

870

709.000

13:26:25

806

709.600

13:18:04

727

709.800

13:14:17

484

708.000

13:09:32

112

708.000

13:09:32

116

708.000

13:09:32

126

706.000

12:59:37

750

706.000

12:59:37

721

706.600

12:57:12

880

706.200

12:47:04

220

706.200

12:40:39

597

706.200

12:40:39

218

705.800

12:33:10

304

705.800

12:33:10

190

705.800

12:33:10

713

706.400

12:29:02

146

706.400

12:29:02

263

706.600

12:19:33

591

706.600

12:19:33

229

708.000

12:12:08

620

708.000

12:12:08

722

708.400

12:11:46

786

708.000

12:00:01

12

708.200

11:53:40

450

708.200

11:53:40

104

708.200

11:53:40

189

708.200

11:53:40

555

710.600

11:41:43

191

710.600

11:41:43

46

710.400

11:41:43

685

710.400

11:41:43

23

711.200

11:35:33

850

711.200

11:35:33

803

709.200

11:27:42

885

708.200

11:21:39

731

708.000

11:12:23

730

708.200

11:09:04

764

708.400

10:59:59

798

708.600

10:59:01

224

705.600

10:48:42

504

705.600

10:48:42

83

708.000

10:38:22

750

708.000

10:38:22

69

707.800

10:38:22

714

707.800

10:38:22

719

710.000

10:35:32

47

709.600

10:30:50

686

709.600

10:30:50

822

709.400

10:23:48

817

709.600

10:19:25

284

710.600

10:17:04

600

710.600

10:17:04

746

710.400

10:12:07

817

712.200

10:06:42

825

713.400

10:00:36

741

713.800

09:56:18

284

712.400

09:52:05

430

712.400

09:52:05

816

713.800

09:49:06

874

714.000

09:42:25

884

714.200

09:37:23

857

714.200

09:33:07

861

711.600

09:29:29

837

709.600

09:24:13

821

709.000

09:18:25

719

708.200

09:12:35

732

712.600

09:07:24

717

715.800

09:03:39

828

715.000

08:58:55

771

713.600

08:55:12

732

714.400

08:51:36

6

714.400

08:51:36

742

712.400

08:45:23

718

716.800

08:40:02

821

717.000

08:36:28

765

718.800

08:30:34

723

720.600

08:26:33

827

720.800

08:21:19

768

722.600

08:18:13

580

722.800

08:13:33

219

722.800

08:13:33

724

724.000

08:10:01

790

724.000

08:06:59

715

720.800

08:03:59

821

725.200

08:02:25

877

721.200

08:00:56


© 2025 PR Newswire
