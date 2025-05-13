DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Full year results presentation

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Full year results presentation 13-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 May 2025 Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Group") Full year results presentation Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses across Europe, today announces details of presentations to accompany its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2025 being announced on Wednesday, 11 June 2025. A presentation for analysts and other registered professionals will be held at 09:30am BST on 11 June 2025, and be both in-person at Molten's London office and virtual. To register for the in-person event please contact Sodali & Co on molten@sodali.com. To register for the virtual presentation, please visit: https://brrmedia.news/MVCT_FY_2025. Conference call details for the Q&A are available via Sodali. In addition, Molten will be hosting a presentation for all investors via the Investor Meet Company platform at 10:30am BST on Friday, 13 June 2025. Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link below. https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co. +44 (0)7970 246 725/ Public relations +44 (0)771 324 6126 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

