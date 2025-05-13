Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 44,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 290.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 287.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 289.7894p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,383,226 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,663,224.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 44,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 289.7894

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1059 290.00 15:27:38 00075296083TRLO0 XLON 2026 290.00 15:27:38 00075296082TRLO0 XLON 916 290.00 15:27:38 00075296081TRLO0 XLON 1691 290.00 15:27:38 00075296080TRLO0 XLON 3901 290.00 15:27:38 00075296079TRLO0 XLON 10312 290.00 15:27:38 00075296078TRLO0 XLON 3974 290.00 15:27:38 00075296077TRLO0 XLON 3152 290.00 15:27:38 00075296076TRLO0 XLON 253 290.00 15:27:38 00075296084TRLO0 XLON 133 290.00 15:27:38 00075296085TRLO0 XLON 1600 290.00 15:27:39 00075296087TRLO0 XLON 2282 290.00 15:27:39 00075296088TRLO0 XLON 2222 290.00 15:27:39 00075296091TRLO0 XLON 1039 290.00 15:27:39 00075296090TRLO0 XLON 2591 290.00 15:27:39 00075296089TRLO0 XLON 1176 289.00 15:28:02 00075296097TRLO0 XLON 979 288.20 15:31:01 00075296675TRLO0 XLON 1043 289.40 15:42:28 00075297950TRLO0 XLON 593 288.80 15:44:58 00075298109TRLO0 XLON 392 288.80 15:44:58 00075298108TRLO0 XLON 883 288.40 16:02:00 00075299954TRLO0 XLON 149 288.40 16:02:00 00075299953TRLO0 XLON 908 287.80 16:06:30 00075300365TRLO0 XLON 506 288.80 16:15:16 00075301212TRLO0 XLON 220 288.80 16:15:16 00075301211TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW; GRW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 387774 EQS News ID: 2135614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2135614&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)