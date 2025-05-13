Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary The Digital Dept. Sees Surge In Affiliate Marketing Division, Driving Over $6.6 Million In Gross Retail Sales In First Quarter

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / The Digital Dept., a leading influencer marketing agency and a subsidiary of Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), is celebrating rapid early success from its recently launched Affiliate Marketing and Content Creator Services division. Since its debut in January, the division has already driven more than $6.6 million in affiliate-attributed sales in the first quarter, signaling strong demand for strategic affiliate support in today's creator economy.

The new division, which provides end-to-end affiliate marketing services to digital talent, has generated significant interest from the creator community-receiving over 200 inquiries from interested talent since the announcement. Notable creators already working with the team include Wendy Nguyen of Wendy's Lookbook, Victoria Fuller, Kylan & Izzy Darnell, Jamie Chung, Savannah LaBrant, Chloe Lukasiak, and Lee Ann Benjamin.

50% of creators currently on The Digital Dept.'s affiliate roster have seen their affiliate earnings increase by at least 50% month-over-month, with many also experiencing a notable uptick in brand collaborations directly tied to heightened affiliate performance.

"At The Digital Dept., we're always looking to help creators unlock smarter and more scalable revenue streams," said Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO of The Digital Dept. "To see this kind of growth so early on-both in creator earnings and overall sales impact-is incredibly exciting. We're proud to be delivering results and helping creators take ownership of their businesses in new ways."

The division is led by Kate Steele, a seasoned affiliate strategist known for her expertise across platforms such as LTK, Amazon Influencer Program, Collective Voice, and ShopMy. Since launch, the team has doubled its specialists, with plans for continued hiring and growth throughout Q2 and Q3.

"Our mission is simple: to help creators turn their content into conversions," said Steele. "Affiliate marketing is no longer optional for full-time creators-it's essential. We're here to make sure they're supported with the right tools, partners, and strategy to succeed."

With its focus on comprehensive support-from product sourcing and content optimization to email marketing and data-backed performance insights-The Digital Dept. continues to set the standard for creator-first services in affiliate marketing.

About The Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management agency specializing in brand strategy and creator representation. Managing over 300 creators with a combined social footprint of 340 million, The Digital Dept. excels in delivering impactful partnerships and innovative experiences. Led by Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, the company operates out of Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Miami.

To learn more about The Digital Dept., visit TheDigitalDept.com or follow us on social media @thedigitaldpt.

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels , Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications, and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries-from entertainment, music, and sports to hospitality, fashion, and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch, and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events, and content in our areas of expertise.

