Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
08.05.25 | 09:31
8,800 Euro
+2,33 % +0,200
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,75019:34
8,6508,70019:31
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

13 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.423p. The highest price paid per share was 727.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 717.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,420,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,816,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1323

723.400

16:07:56

456

721.600

16:05:30

835

721.400

16:03:16

774

722.000

16:02:03

456

722.200

15:59:40

723

721.000

15:57:26

809

722.000

15:55:04

411

723.200

15:52:44

99

723.200

15:52:44

101

723.200

15:52:44

68

723.200

15:52:44

172

723.200

15:52:44

794

723.000

15:50:37

821

723.200

15:47:05

190

723.400

15:45:51

456

723.400

15:45:51

743

724.000

15:41:14

870

724.000

15:38:24

856

723.600

15:34:51

799

723.200

15:32:31

724

724.400

15:31:21

307

725.400

15:27:45

510

725.400

15:27:45

788

725.600

15:25:30

838

726.000

15:23:45

31

726.600

15:19:20

136

726.600

15:19:20

456

726.600

15:19:20

209

726.400

15:19:20

740

726.400

15:19:20

808

726.000

15:13:39

735

724.200

15:10:16

456

724.600

15:09:51

847

725.000

15:05:23

753

725.400

15:03:27

879

725.400

15:00:25

29

725.400

14:58:00

718

725.400

14:58:00

403

724.400

14:55:40

359

724.400

14:55:40

737

724.200

14:53:14

776

725.200

14:51:34

456

725.400

14:51:26

30

725.400

14:51:26

307

725.400

14:51:26

852

725.600

14:46:41

878

726.000

14:45:29

454

726.600

14:42:25

263

726.600

14:42:25

100

726.600

14:42:25

764

726.600

14:42:25

730

726.600

14:42:25

732

726.600

14:42:25

727

725.200

14:36:57

851

725.000

14:32:55

459

725.200

14:30:29

843

725.400

14:30:25

827

725.400

14:30:10

784

724.800

14:18:57

765

725.000

14:11:43

767

726.200

14:07:27

866

725.800

14:01:07

832

725.200

13:55:16

874

725.400

13:50:22

752

725.600

13:44:43

805

727.000

13:38:24

792

727.600

13:31:59

866

727.600

13:30:24

459

726.400

13:27:00

790

726.200

13:19:23

770

725.400

13:15:12

861

723.200

13:13:28

756

723.800

13:10:44

135

722.600

13:04:30

459

722.600

13:04:30

459

722.200

13:00:24

210

721.600

12:51:01

635

721.600

12:51:01

844

721.000

12:49:39

800

721.800

12:44:18

812

722.000

12:43:02

710

720.200

12:29:26

828

721.000

12:19:01

459

721.200

12:19:00

114

721.200

12:19:00

854

720.200

12:07:05

863

720.200

12:02:54

459

719.600

12:00:32

1134

719.600

12:00:10

721

720.200

12:00:02

785

720.000

11:59:59

726

719.600

11:56:45

734

719.400

11:47:54

172

719.600

11:47:54

183

719.600

11:47:48

12

719.600

11:47:48

90

720.000

11:38:04

459

720.000

11:38:04

27

720.000

11:38:04

772

720.600

11:28:30

12

720.600

11:27:34

810

720.600

11:25:23

731

720.000

11:16:04

550

720.200

11:10:58

738

720.000

11:04:14

850

719.800

10:51:30

738

720.600

10:43:07

815

720.200

10:35:37

781

720.000

10:33:10

187

720.000

10:32:00

577

720.000

10:32:00

726

720.000

10:32:00

1331

720.000

10:30:15

795

720.200

10:16:48

787

719.600

10:15:11

732

719.800

10:05:32

772

719.600

10:01:03

714

720.200

09:53:11

193

719.800

09:51:05

412

719.800

09:51:05

766

718.200

09:46:10

160

719.000

09:43:54

183

719.000

09:43:54

71

719.000

09:43:54

864

719.200

09:37:38

459

719.800

09:25:38

102

719.800

09:25:38

217

719.800

09:25:38

94

719.800

09:25:38

773

719.600

09:25:38

102

719.000

09:20:41

459

719.000

09:20:41

115

719.000

09:20:41

459

719.000

09:20:09

127

719.000

09:20:09

90

718.400

09:18:08

87

718.400

09:18:08

804

719.000

09:07:20

589

720.400

09:02:35

291

720.400

09:02:35

748

719.600

08:58:49

725

720.800

08:55:19

863

721.000

08:54:25

459

721.000

08:53:03

807

720.800

08:52:08

1

720.800

08:52:08

797

720.800

08:51:44

883

720.400

08:48:52

226

720.600

08:48:52

459

720.600

08:48:52

747

720.200

08:41:00

759

720.200

08:30:39

793

720.400

08:30:26

714

720.400

08:29:43

751

720.800

08:25:05

879

721.600

08:21:18

758

720.200

08:20:02

835

720.400

08:08:17

39

721.200

08:08:03

310

721.200

08:08:03

444

721.200

08:08:03

47

721.200

08:08:03

810

721.000

08:07:25

764

721.400

08:07:25

309

717.000

08:02:32

547

717.000

08:02:32


© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.