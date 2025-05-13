Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
13 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 722.423p. The highest price paid per share was 727.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 717.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,420,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,816,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1323
723.400
16:07:56
456
721.600
16:05:30
835
721.400
16:03:16
774
722.000
16:02:03
456
722.200
15:59:40
723
721.000
15:57:26
809
722.000
15:55:04
411
723.200
15:52:44
99
723.200
15:52:44
101
723.200
15:52:44
68
723.200
15:52:44
172
723.200
15:52:44
794
723.000
|
15:50:37
821
723.200
15:47:05
190
723.400
15:45:51
456
723.400
15:45:51
743
724.000
15:41:14
870
724.000
15:38:24
856
723.600
15:34:51
799
723.200
15:32:31
724
724.400
15:31:21
307
725.400
15:27:45
510
725.400
15:27:45
788
725.600
15:25:30
838
726.000
15:23:45
31
726.600
15:19:20
136
726.600
15:19:20
456
726.600
15:19:20
209
726.400
15:19:20
740
726.400
15:19:20
808
726.000
15:13:39
735
724.200
15:10:16
456
724.600
15:09:51
847
725.000
15:05:23
753
725.400
15:03:27
879
725.400
15:00:25
29
725.400
14:58:00
718
725.400
14:58:00
403
724.400
14:55:40
359
724.400
14:55:40
737
724.200
14:53:14
776
725.200
14:51:34
456
725.400
14:51:26
30
725.400
14:51:26
307
725.400
14:51:26
852
725.600
14:46:41
878
726.000
14:45:29
454
726.600
14:42:25
263
726.600
14:42:25
100
726.600
14:42:25
764
726.600
14:42:25
730
726.600
14:42:25
732
726.600
14:42:25
727
725.200
14:36:57
851
725.000
14:32:55
459
725.200
14:30:29
843
725.400
14:30:25
827
725.400
14:30:10
784
724.800
14:18:57
765
725.000
14:11:43
767
726.200
14:07:27
866
725.800
14:01:07
832
725.200
13:55:16
874
725.400
13:50:22
752
725.600
13:44:43
805
727.000
13:38:24
792
727.600
13:31:59
866
727.600
13:30:24
459
726.400
13:27:00
790
726.200
13:19:23
770
725.400
13:15:12
861
723.200
13:13:28
756
723.800
13:10:44
135
722.600
13:04:30
459
722.600
13:04:30
459
722.200
13:00:24
210
721.600
12:51:01
635
721.600
12:51:01
844
721.000
12:49:39
800
721.800
12:44:18
812
722.000
12:43:02
710
720.200
12:29:26
828
721.000
12:19:01
459
721.200
12:19:00
114
721.200
12:19:00
854
720.200
12:07:05
863
720.200
12:02:54
459
719.600
12:00:32
1134
719.600
12:00:10
721
720.200
12:00:02
785
720.000
11:59:59
726
719.600
11:56:45
734
719.400
11:47:54
172
719.600
11:47:54
183
719.600
11:47:48
12
719.600
11:47:48
90
720.000
11:38:04
459
720.000
11:38:04
27
720.000
11:38:04
772
720.600
11:28:30
12
720.600
11:27:34
810
720.600
11:25:23
731
720.000
11:16:04
550
720.200
11:10:58
738
720.000
11:04:14
850
719.800
10:51:30
738
720.600
10:43:07
815
720.200
10:35:37
781
720.000
10:33:10
187
720.000
10:32:00
577
720.000
10:32:00
726
720.000
10:32:00
1331
720.000
10:30:15
795
720.200
10:16:48
787
719.600
10:15:11
732
719.800
10:05:32
772
719.600
10:01:03
714
720.200
09:53:11
193
719.800
09:51:05
412
719.800
09:51:05
766
718.200
09:46:10
160
719.000
09:43:54
183
719.000
09:43:54
71
719.000
09:43:54
864
719.200
09:37:38
459
719.800
09:25:38
102
719.800
09:25:38
217
719.800
09:25:38
94
719.800
09:25:38
773
719.600
09:25:38
102
719.000
09:20:41
459
719.000
09:20:41
115
719.000
09:20:41
459
719.000
09:20:09
127
719.000
09:20:09
90
718.400
09:18:08
87
718.400
09:18:08
804
719.000
09:07:20
589
720.400
09:02:35
291
720.400
09:02:35
748
719.600
08:58:49
725
720.800
08:55:19
863
721.000
08:54:25
459
721.000
08:53:03
807
720.800
08:52:08
1
720.800
08:52:08
797
720.800
08:51:44
883
720.400
08:48:52
226
720.600
08:48:52
459
720.600
08:48:52
747
720.200
08:41:00
759
720.200
08:30:39
793
720.400
08:30:26
714
720.400
08:29:43
751
720.800
08:25:05
879
721.600
08:21:18
758
720.200
08:20:02
835
720.400
08:08:17
39
721.200
08:08:03
310
721.200
08:08:03
444
721.200
08:08:03
47
721.200
08:08:03
810
721.000
08:07:25
764
721.400
08:07:25
309
717.000
08:02:32
547
717.000
08:02:32