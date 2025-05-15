Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 15-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 31,237 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 303.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 297.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 300.6152p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,447,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,599,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,237

Volume weighted average price (pence): 300.6152

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 970 298.40 08:31:18 00075335705TRLO0 XLON 1092 298.00 09:09:34 00075338515TRLO0 XLON 1120 298.20 09:13:13 00075338641TRLO0 XLON 800 299.40 09:30:13 00075339573TRLO0 XLON 185 299.40 09:30:13 00075339574TRLO0 XLON 4 300.00 09:34:12 00075339719TRLO0 XLON 250 300.20 09:34:20 00075339722TRLO0 XLON 816 300.20 09:34:20 00075339723TRLO0 XLON 150 300.40 09:35:20 00075339814TRLO0 XLON 934 299.80 09:35:20 00075339815TRLO0 XLON 474 299.00 09:36:56 00075339890TRLO0 XLON 487 299.00 09:36:56 00075339891TRLO0 XLON 1300 300.60 10:04:38 00075341550TRLO0 XLON 111 300.00 10:19:03 00075343001TRLO0 XLON 275 300.00 10:19:03 00075343002TRLO0 XLON 800 301.60 10:33:06 00075343701TRLO0 XLON 314 301.60 10:33:06 00075343702TRLO0 XLON 1064 301.20 10:38:10 00075344021TRLO0 XLON 956 300.60 10:38:10 00075344022TRLO0 XLON 953 301.20 10:47:50 00075344806TRLO0 XLON 60 302.40 10:56:35 00075344980TRLO0 XLON 950 302.60 10:58:16 00075345017TRLO0 XLON 1044 302.00 11:01:37 00075345107TRLO0 XLON 1110 301.40 11:16:36 00075345394TRLO0 XLON 618 302.40 12:02:30 00075346756TRLO0 XLON 453 302.40 12:02:30 00075346757TRLO0 XLON 481 302.20 12:02:37 00075346758TRLO0 XLON 466 302.20 12:02:37 00075346759TRLO0 XLON 64 303.00 12:17:06 00075347236TRLO0 XLON 370 303.00 12:17:06 00075347237TRLO0 XLON 1054 302.80 12:33:56 00075348846TRLO0 XLON 400 302.20 12:37:56 00075348969TRLO0 XLON 484 302.20 12:37:56 00075348970TRLO0 XLON 470 302.20 12:37:56 00075348971TRLO0 XLON 993 302.20 12:37:56 00075348972TRLO0 XLON 1047 301.00 12:48:09 00075349373TRLO0 XLON 1043 300.60 13:27:51 00075350775TRLO0 XLON 122 300.60 13:27:51 00075350776TRLO0 XLON 964 300.60 13:27:51 00075350777TRLO0 XLON 300 300.80 13:27:51 00075350778TRLO0 XLON 375 300.80 13:27:51 00075350779TRLO0 XLON 132 300.80 13:27:51 00075350780TRLO0 XLON 39 300.80 13:27:51 00075350781TRLO0 XLON 356 300.80 13:27:51 00075350782TRLO0 XLON 970 300.00 13:31:03 00075350865TRLO0 XLON 526 300.20 13:31:03 00075350866TRLO0 XLON 67 300.20 13:31:03 00075350867TRLO0 XLON 345 300.20 13:31:03 00075350868TRLO0 XLON 135 298.40 14:07:57 00075353048TRLO0 XLON 820 298.40 14:07:57 00075353049TRLO0 XLON 910 297.80 14:21:55 00075353744TRLO0 XLON 1014 300.60 14:38:36 00075354630TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 388367 EQS News ID: 2137812 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2137812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)