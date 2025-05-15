Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
15.05.25 | 08:05
3,620 Euro
+2,84 % +0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,78010:13
Dow Jones News
15.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
15-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            31,237 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            303.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            297.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            300.6152p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,447,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,599,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 31,237

Volume weighted average price (pence): 300.6152

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
970                298.40      08:31:18          00075335705TRLO0      XLON 
1092               298.00      09:09:34          00075338515TRLO0      XLON 
1120               298.20      09:13:13          00075338641TRLO0      XLON 
800                299.40      09:30:13          00075339573TRLO0      XLON 
185                299.40      09:30:13          00075339574TRLO0      XLON 
4                 300.00      09:34:12          00075339719TRLO0      XLON 
250                300.20      09:34:20          00075339722TRLO0      XLON 
816                300.20      09:34:20          00075339723TRLO0      XLON 
150                300.40      09:35:20          00075339814TRLO0      XLON 
934                299.80      09:35:20          00075339815TRLO0      XLON 
474                299.00      09:36:56          00075339890TRLO0      XLON 
487                299.00      09:36:56          00075339891TRLO0      XLON 
1300               300.60      10:04:38          00075341550TRLO0      XLON 
111                300.00      10:19:03          00075343001TRLO0      XLON 
275                300.00      10:19:03          00075343002TRLO0      XLON 
800                301.60      10:33:06          00075343701TRLO0      XLON 
314                301.60      10:33:06          00075343702TRLO0      XLON 
1064               301.20      10:38:10          00075344021TRLO0      XLON 
956                300.60      10:38:10          00075344022TRLO0      XLON 
953                301.20      10:47:50          00075344806TRLO0      XLON 
60                302.40      10:56:35          00075344980TRLO0      XLON 
950                302.60      10:58:16          00075345017TRLO0      XLON 
1044               302.00      11:01:37          00075345107TRLO0      XLON 
1110               301.40      11:16:36          00075345394TRLO0      XLON 
618                302.40      12:02:30          00075346756TRLO0      XLON 
453                302.40      12:02:30          00075346757TRLO0      XLON 
481                302.20      12:02:37          00075346758TRLO0      XLON 
466                302.20      12:02:37          00075346759TRLO0      XLON 
64                303.00      12:17:06          00075347236TRLO0      XLON 
370                303.00      12:17:06          00075347237TRLO0      XLON 
1054               302.80      12:33:56          00075348846TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.20      12:37:56          00075348969TRLO0      XLON 
484                302.20      12:37:56          00075348970TRLO0      XLON 
470                302.20      12:37:56          00075348971TRLO0      XLON 
993                302.20      12:37:56          00075348972TRLO0      XLON 
1047               301.00      12:48:09          00075349373TRLO0      XLON 
1043               300.60      13:27:51          00075350775TRLO0      XLON 
122                300.60      13:27:51          00075350776TRLO0      XLON 
964                300.60      13:27:51          00075350777TRLO0      XLON 
300                300.80      13:27:51          00075350778TRLO0      XLON 
375                300.80      13:27:51          00075350779TRLO0      XLON 
132                300.80      13:27:51          00075350780TRLO0      XLON 
39                300.80      13:27:51          00075350781TRLO0      XLON 
356                300.80      13:27:51          00075350782TRLO0      XLON 
970                300.00      13:31:03          00075350865TRLO0      XLON 
526                300.20      13:31:03          00075350866TRLO0      XLON 
67                300.20      13:31:03          00075350867TRLO0      XLON 
345                300.20      13:31:03          00075350868TRLO0      XLON 
135                298.40      14:07:57          00075353048TRLO0      XLON 
820                298.40      14:07:57          00075353049TRLO0      XLON 
910                297.80      14:21:55          00075353744TRLO0      XLON 
1014               300.60      14:38:36          00075354630TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  388367 
EQS News ID:  2137812 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2137812&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2025 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.