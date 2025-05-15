Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2025) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) (AJN or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd., a Vancouver-based marketing and media platform company, to provide an issuer advertising campaign.

The Company has entered into a 12-month agreement with Stockhouse and has made a one-time payment of $80,000 (plus GST) to Stockhouse for all services to be delivered pursuant to the agreement. Stockhouse will deploy products from its range of products, which products include awareness products, email products, editorial content, special advertising products and other products. To date, Stockhouse has deployed a special advertising product in the form of an Enhanced Quote Page on the Stockhouse website, stockhouse.com. Stockhouse is an arm's-length party to the Company.

About AJN Resources Inc.

AJN is a junior exploration company. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful in the areas of exploration, financing and developing major mines throughout the world, with a focus on Africa, especially the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release may include certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although AJN Resources Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, AJN Resources Inc. disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

SOURCE: AJN Resources Inc.