Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15
15 May 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 744.998p. The highest price paid per share was 748.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 740.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,610,440 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,626,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
1234
745.800
16:08:05
753
745.400
16:07:16
724
745.200
16:05:15
45
745.600
16:05:06
835
745.600
16:05:06
444
745.200
16:02:52
696
745.200
16:01:52
526
745.400
15:58:56
283
745.400
15:58:56
794
746.000
15:56:49
681
746.200
15:54:40
194
746.400
15:53:58
684
746.200
15:52:23
691
746.400
15:51:08
37
746.400
15:50:58
696
747.000
15:47:49
953
747.200
15:47:49
612
745.400
15:43:58
413
745.400
15:43:58
1208
745.600
15:43:58
669
743.600
15:40:26
70
743.600
15:40:26
814
744.200
15:39:45
380
744.000
15:37:58
816
743.400
15:36:02
738
743.600
15:33:06
725
744.000
15:33:06
179
744.000
15:29:03
583
744.000
15:29:03
780
744.400
15:25:30
291
744.800
15:25:07
686
744.800
15:25:07
400
744.800
15:25:07
790
744.200
15:16:25
734
744.200
15:16:25
825
744.200
15:14:48
829
744.000
15:10:32
354
743.800
15:04:42
443
743.800
15:04:42
761
743.800
15:04:42
806
743.400
15:01:03
685
742.800
14:57:43
773
743.600
14:56:00
989
743.600
14:54:24
826
743.800
14:54:24
29
743.000
14:50:58
734
743.200
14:49:54
734
742.600
14:44:40
677
743.000
14:41:41
832
743.600
14:40:16
329
743.800
14:40:14
680
743.200
14:38:05
702
743.200
14:33:23
315
743.200
14:33:23
100
743.200
14:33:23
550
743.200
14:33:23
799
743.200
14:33:23
813
743.200
14:23:10
780
743.200
14:21:02
817
743.000
14:14:53
763
743.200
14:12:37
690
743.400
14:12:33
24
743.400
14:10:31
165
743.400
14:10:31
100
743.400
14:10:31
686
743.800
14:00:04
185
743.800
14:00:04
93
744.000
13:59:59
443
744.000
13:59:59
91
744.000
13:59:59
692
743.000
13:50:26
749
744.400
13:47:18
694
744.800
13:46:01
716
745.200
13:45:02
443
745.400
13:44:23
85
745.400
13:44:23
443
745.400
13:43:56
127
745.400
13:43:56
810
744.600
13:35:44
769
744.800
13:34:38
778
744.400
13:30:34
749
745.000
13:26:48
108
745.000
13:21:30
662
745.000
13:21:30
365
745.800
13:15:47
417
745.800
13:15:47
244
746.200
13:07:50
133
746.200
13:07:50
443
746.200
13:07:50
812
746.200
13:07:50
787
746.000
12:56:55
685
746.600
12:50:49
285
746.600
12:46:21
482
746.600
12:46:21
727
747.200
12:45:04
200
746.800
12:37:54
527
746.800
12:37:54
71
746.800
12:37:52
773
747.600
12:32:55
632
747.800
12:32:33
210
747.800
12:32:33
831
747.200
12:26:38
791
747.200
12:15:06
776
747.200
12:06:43
680
747.400
12:06:43
360
747.400
12:06:43
744
747.400
12:06:43
930
746.600
12:01:26
714
746.000
11:40:39
814
746.000
11:34:28
814
745.800
11:27:41
1173
746.000
11:27:41
748
745.200
11:15:40
820
746.200
11:09:46
784
746.800
11:02:10
705
747.400
10:56:24
765
747.000
10:46:43
739
747.400
10:44:41
827
747.000
10:41:50
789
745.600
10:35:17
696
744.600
10:28:42
692
745.000
10:17:43
737
746.000
10:16:39
55
746.200
10:16:09
366
746.200
10:16:09
274
746.200
10:16:09
237
747.800
10:06:21
500
747.800
10:06:21
706
748.000
10:02:15
782
748.000
09:54:09
770
748.000
09:52:30
826
747.000
09:39:38
802
748.000
09:32:01
186
748.400
09:31:02
650
748.400
09:31:02
831
747.800
09:29:16
688
745.800
09:17:00
703
744.800
09:12:32
154
744.400
09:09:35
189
744.400
09:09:35
458
744.400
09:09:35
765
744.600
09:07:42
260
742.000
09:00:00
445
742.000
09:00:00
684
742.800
08:52:04
770
743.200
08:46:15
727
743.600
08:43:01
593
742.600
08:38:01
192
742.600
08:38:01
687
741.800
08:35:52
261
741.400
08:30:51
422
741.400
08:30:51
802
740.600
08:22:46
705
742.600
08:15:25
300
742.600
08:12:16
479
742.600
08:12:16
744
742.000
08:08:52
729
742.400
08:03:15
807
743.600
08:02:13
846
744.400
08:02:13
763
744.200
08:01:46
131
744.200
08:01:46
584
744.200
08:01:46