Donnerstag, 15.05.2025
Verpasst du gerade die Buffett-Aktie der neuen Generation?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
15.05.25 | 09:30
8,900 Euro
+0,56 % +0,050
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8009,05019:30
8,9009,00019:18
15.05.2025 18:12 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 15

15 May 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 95,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 744.998p. The highest price paid per share was 748.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 740.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0122% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 530,610,440 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 777,626,024. Rightmove holds 10,817,616 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1234

745.800

16:08:05

753

745.400

16:07:16

724

745.200

16:05:15

45

745.600

16:05:06

835

745.600

16:05:06

444

745.200

16:02:52

696

745.200

16:01:52

526

745.400

15:58:56

283

745.400

15:58:56

794

746.000

15:56:49

681

746.200

15:54:40

194

746.400

15:53:58

684

746.200

15:52:23

691

746.400

15:51:08

37

746.400

15:50:58

696

747.000

15:47:49

953

747.200

15:47:49

612

745.400

15:43:58

413

745.400

15:43:58

1208

745.600

15:43:58

669

743.600

15:40:26

70

743.600

15:40:26

814

744.200

15:39:45

380

744.000

15:37:58

816

743.400

15:36:02

738

743.600

15:33:06

725

744.000

15:33:06

179

744.000

15:29:03

583

744.000

15:29:03

780

744.400

15:25:30

291

744.800

15:25:07

686

744.800

15:25:07

400

744.800

15:25:07

790

744.200

15:16:25

734

744.200

15:16:25

825

744.200

15:14:48

829

744.000

15:10:32

354

743.800

15:04:42

443

743.800

15:04:42

761

743.800

15:04:42

806

743.400

15:01:03

685

742.800

14:57:43

773

743.600

14:56:00

989

743.600

14:54:24

826

743.800

14:54:24

29

743.000

14:50:58

734

743.200

14:49:54

734

742.600

14:44:40

677

743.000

14:41:41

832

743.600

14:40:16

329

743.800

14:40:14

680

743.200

14:38:05

702

743.200

14:33:23

315

743.200

14:33:23

100

743.200

14:33:23

550

743.200

14:33:23

799

743.200

14:33:23

813

743.200

14:23:10

780

743.200

14:21:02

817

743.000

14:14:53

763

743.200

14:12:37

690

743.400

14:12:33

24

743.400

14:10:31

165

743.400

14:10:31

100

743.400

14:10:31

686

743.800

14:00:04

185

743.800

14:00:04

93

744.000

13:59:59

443

744.000

13:59:59

91

744.000

13:59:59

692

743.000

13:50:26

749

744.400

13:47:18

694

744.800

13:46:01

716

745.200

13:45:02

443

745.400

13:44:23

85

745.400

13:44:23

443

745.400

13:43:56

127

745.400

13:43:56

810

744.600

13:35:44

769

744.800

13:34:38

778

744.400

13:30:34

749

745.000

13:26:48

108

745.000

13:21:30

662

745.000

13:21:30

365

745.800

13:15:47

417

745.800

13:15:47

244

746.200

13:07:50

133

746.200

13:07:50

443

746.200

13:07:50

812

746.200

13:07:50

787

746.000

12:56:55

685

746.600

12:50:49

285

746.600

12:46:21

482

746.600

12:46:21

727

747.200

12:45:04

200

746.800

12:37:54

527

746.800

12:37:54

71

746.800

12:37:52

773

747.600

12:32:55

632

747.800

12:32:33

210

747.800

12:32:33

831

747.200

12:26:38

791

747.200

12:15:06

776

747.200

12:06:43

680

747.400

12:06:43

360

747.400

12:06:43

744

747.400

12:06:43

930

746.600

12:01:26

714

746.000

11:40:39

814

746.000

11:34:28

814

745.800

11:27:41

1173

746.000

11:27:41

748

745.200

11:15:40

820

746.200

11:09:46

784

746.800

11:02:10

705

747.400

10:56:24

765

747.000

10:46:43

739

747.400

10:44:41

827

747.000

10:41:50

789

745.600

10:35:17

696

744.600

10:28:42

692

745.000

10:17:43

737

746.000

10:16:39

55

746.200

10:16:09

366

746.200

10:16:09

274

746.200

10:16:09

237

747.800

10:06:21

500

747.800

10:06:21

706

748.000

10:02:15

782

748.000

09:54:09

770

748.000

09:52:30

826

747.000

09:39:38

802

748.000

09:32:01

186

748.400

09:31:02

650

748.400

09:31:02

831

747.800

09:29:16

688

745.800

09:17:00

703

744.800

09:12:32

154

744.400

09:09:35

189

744.400

09:09:35

458

744.400

09:09:35

765

744.600

09:07:42

260

742.000

09:00:00

445

742.000

09:00:00

684

742.800

08:52:04

770

743.200

08:46:15

727

743.600

08:43:01

593

742.600

08:38:01

192

742.600

08:38:01

687

741.800

08:35:52

261

741.400

08:30:51

422

741.400

08:30:51

802

740.600

08:22:46

705

742.600

08:15:25

300

742.600

08:12:16

479

742.600

08:12:16

744

742.000

08:08:52

729

742.400

08:03:15

807

743.600

08:02:13

846

744.400

08:02:13

763

744.200

08:01:46

131

744.200

08:01:46

584

744.200

08:01:46


