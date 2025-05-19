Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Energie-Verteidigungs-Knotenpunkt: Warum Saga Metals im Zentrum des nächsten globalen Rohstoffrennens steht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
19.05.25 | 09:15
3,700 Euro
-0,54 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5403,74010:02
Dow Jones News
19.05.2025 09:03 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            317.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            306.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            312.0251p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,547,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,499,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.0251

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
670                315.80      08:26:25          00075390065TRLO0      XLON 
298                315.80      08:26:25          00075390066TRLO0      XLON 
616                315.00      08:31:03          00075390191TRLO0      XLON 
320                315.00      08:31:03          00075390192TRLO0      XLON 
1053               316.40      08:50:16          00075390727TRLO0      XLON 
1141               317.40      09:26:23          00075391881TRLO0      XLON 
1157               317.40      09:26:23          00075391882TRLO0      XLON 
961                317.40      09:26:23          00075391883TRLO0      XLON 
669                317.40      10:03:34          00075393351TRLO0      XLON 
409                317.40      10:03:34          00075393352TRLO0      XLON 
1030               317.40      10:03:34          00075393353TRLO0      XLON 
1149               317.40      10:03:34          00075393354TRLO0      XLON 
1153               315.40      10:05:07          00075393454TRLO0      XLON 
73                316.00      10:08:34          00075393556TRLO0      XLON 
1082               317.40      10:17:34          00075393869TRLO0      XLON 
1043               317.40      10:25:14          00075394443TRLO0      XLON 
1258               317.40      10:30:16          00075394556TRLO0      XLON 
1000               317.20      10:30:23          00075394560TRLO0      XLON 
958                317.40      11:15:04          00075396126TRLO0      XLON 
38                316.60      11:15:09          00075396136TRLO0      XLON 
1062               316.60      11:15:09          00075396137TRLO0      XLON 
264                315.40      11:45:21          00075397218TRLO0      XLON 
103                315.40      11:45:21          00075397219TRLO0      XLON 
14                315.40      11:48:50          00075397281TRLO0      XLON 
10                315.40      11:48:50          00075397282TRLO0      XLON 
926                315.40      11:48:51          00075397283TRLO0      XLON 
542                314.80      11:48:52          00075397284TRLO0      XLON 
509                314.80      11:48:57          00075397285TRLO0      XLON 
379                313.40      11:57:16          00075397501TRLO0      XLON 
435                313.40      11:59:57          00075397605TRLO0      XLON 
61                313.40      11:59:57          00075397606TRLO0      XLON 
262                313.40      11:59:57          00075397607TRLO0      XLON 
1027               312.00      12:19:37          00075398377TRLO0      XLON 
735                311.00      12:55:02          00075399674TRLO0      XLON 
365                311.00      12:55:02          00075399675TRLO0      XLON 
400                310.00      12:59:18          00075399741TRLO0      XLON 
602                310.00      12:59:18          00075399742TRLO0      XLON 
108                308.20      13:17:49          00075400399TRLO0      XLON 
1140               310.00      13:31:10          00075400742TRLO0      XLON 
1300               309.80      13:31:10          00075400743TRLO0      XLON 
18                310.20      13:51:10          00075401421TRLO0      XLON 
1125               310.60      13:52:34          00075401458TRLO0      XLON 
320                310.60      13:57:10          00075401642TRLO0      XLON 
697                310.60      13:57:10          00075401643TRLO0      XLON 
1127               311.00      14:08:02          00075402284TRLO0      XLON 
1008               310.20      14:17:17          00075402778TRLO0      XLON 
800                310.20      14:22:17          00075402977TRLO0      XLON 
269                310.20      14:22:17          00075402978TRLO0      XLON 
1028               311.00      14:32:30          00075403880TRLO0      XLON 
843                310.60      14:32:45          00075403885TRLO0      XLON 
161                310.60      14:32:45          00075403886TRLO0      XLON 
1144               310.40      14:36:40          00075404063TRLO0      XLON 
896                308.80      14:41:21          00075404323TRLO0      XLON 
185                308.80      14:41:21          00075404324TRLO0      XLON 
1155               307.60      14:52:40          00075405289TRLO0      XLON 
982                306.60      15:06:45          00075407192TRLO0      XLON 
1163               306.60      15:06:45          00075407193TRLO0      XLON 
350                306.40      15:19:17          00075408136TRLO0      XLON 
800                306.60      15:19:17          00075408137TRLO0      XLON 
719                306.40      15:19:17          00075408138TRLO0      XLON 
262                306.60      15:19:17          00075408139TRLO0      XLON 
24                307.00      15:32:17          00075409187TRLO0      XLON 
1141               307.00      15:32:18          00075409189TRLO0      XLON 
1064               307.00      15:38:03          00075409666TRLO0      XLON 
297                307.40      15:38:03          00075409667TRLO0      XLON 
76                307.40      15:38:03          00075409668TRLO0      XLON 
320                307.40      15:38:03          00075409669TRLO0      XLON 
247                307.60      15:38:03          00075409670TRLO0      XLON 
1057               307.40      15:52:46          00075410303TRLO0      XLON 
270                307.40      15:55:38          00075410555TRLO0      XLON 
112                307.00      15:58:37          00075410853TRLO0      XLON 
465                307.00      15:58:37          00075410854TRLO0      XLON 
461                307.00      15:58:37          00075410855TRLO0      XLON 
400                308.40      16:05:44          00075411580TRLO0      XLON 
595                308.40      16:05:44          00075411581TRLO0      XLON 
1042               308.00      16:11:28          00075412101TRLO0      XLON 
335                307.40      16:16:36          00075412654TRLO0      XLON 
720                307.40      16:16:36          00075412655TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  388965 
EQS News ID:  2139898 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2139898&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 19, 2025 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.