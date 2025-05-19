Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-May-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 317.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 306.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 312.0251p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,547,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,499,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 312.0251

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 670 315.80 08:26:25 00075390065TRLO0 XLON 298 315.80 08:26:25 00075390066TRLO0 XLON 616 315.00 08:31:03 00075390191TRLO0 XLON 320 315.00 08:31:03 00075390192TRLO0 XLON 1053 316.40 08:50:16 00075390727TRLO0 XLON 1141 317.40 09:26:23 00075391881TRLO0 XLON 1157 317.40 09:26:23 00075391882TRLO0 XLON 961 317.40 09:26:23 00075391883TRLO0 XLON 669 317.40 10:03:34 00075393351TRLO0 XLON 409 317.40 10:03:34 00075393352TRLO0 XLON 1030 317.40 10:03:34 00075393353TRLO0 XLON 1149 317.40 10:03:34 00075393354TRLO0 XLON 1153 315.40 10:05:07 00075393454TRLO0 XLON 73 316.00 10:08:34 00075393556TRLO0 XLON 1082 317.40 10:17:34 00075393869TRLO0 XLON 1043 317.40 10:25:14 00075394443TRLO0 XLON 1258 317.40 10:30:16 00075394556TRLO0 XLON 1000 317.20 10:30:23 00075394560TRLO0 XLON 958 317.40 11:15:04 00075396126TRLO0 XLON 38 316.60 11:15:09 00075396136TRLO0 XLON 1062 316.60 11:15:09 00075396137TRLO0 XLON 264 315.40 11:45:21 00075397218TRLO0 XLON 103 315.40 11:45:21 00075397219TRLO0 XLON 14 315.40 11:48:50 00075397281TRLO0 XLON 10 315.40 11:48:50 00075397282TRLO0 XLON 926 315.40 11:48:51 00075397283TRLO0 XLON 542 314.80 11:48:52 00075397284TRLO0 XLON 509 314.80 11:48:57 00075397285TRLO0 XLON 379 313.40 11:57:16 00075397501TRLO0 XLON 435 313.40 11:59:57 00075397605TRLO0 XLON 61 313.40 11:59:57 00075397606TRLO0 XLON 262 313.40 11:59:57 00075397607TRLO0 XLON 1027 312.00 12:19:37 00075398377TRLO0 XLON 735 311.00 12:55:02 00075399674TRLO0 XLON 365 311.00 12:55:02 00075399675TRLO0 XLON 400 310.00 12:59:18 00075399741TRLO0 XLON 602 310.00 12:59:18 00075399742TRLO0 XLON 108 308.20 13:17:49 00075400399TRLO0 XLON 1140 310.00 13:31:10 00075400742TRLO0 XLON 1300 309.80 13:31:10 00075400743TRLO0 XLON 18 310.20 13:51:10 00075401421TRLO0 XLON 1125 310.60 13:52:34 00075401458TRLO0 XLON 320 310.60 13:57:10 00075401642TRLO0 XLON 697 310.60 13:57:10 00075401643TRLO0 XLON 1127 311.00 14:08:02 00075402284TRLO0 XLON 1008 310.20 14:17:17 00075402778TRLO0 XLON 800 310.20 14:22:17 00075402977TRLO0 XLON 269 310.20 14:22:17 00075402978TRLO0 XLON 1028 311.00 14:32:30 00075403880TRLO0 XLON 843 310.60 14:32:45 00075403885TRLO0 XLON 161 310.60 14:32:45 00075403886TRLO0 XLON 1144 310.40 14:36:40 00075404063TRLO0 XLON 896 308.80 14:41:21 00075404323TRLO0 XLON 185 308.80 14:41:21 00075404324TRLO0 XLON 1155 307.60 14:52:40 00075405289TRLO0 XLON 982 306.60 15:06:45 00075407192TRLO0 XLON 1163 306.60 15:06:45 00075407193TRLO0 XLON 350 306.40 15:19:17 00075408136TRLO0 XLON 800 306.60 15:19:17 00075408137TRLO0 XLON 719 306.40 15:19:17 00075408138TRLO0 XLON 262 306.60 15:19:17 00075408139TRLO0 XLON 24 307.00 15:32:17 00075409187TRLO0 XLON 1141 307.00 15:32:18 00075409189TRLO0 XLON 1064 307.00 15:38:03 00075409666TRLO0 XLON 297 307.40 15:38:03 00075409667TRLO0 XLON 76 307.40 15:38:03 00075409668TRLO0 XLON 320 307.40 15:38:03 00075409669TRLO0 XLON 247 307.60 15:38:03 00075409670TRLO0 XLON 1057 307.40 15:52:46 00075410303TRLO0 XLON 270 307.40 15:55:38 00075410555TRLO0 XLON 112 307.00 15:58:37 00075410853TRLO0 XLON 465 307.00 15:58:37 00075410854TRLO0 XLON 461 307.00 15:58:37 00075410855TRLO0 XLON 400 308.40 16:05:44 00075411580TRLO0 XLON 595 308.40 16:05:44 00075411581TRLO0 XLON 1042 308.00 16:11:28 00075412101TRLO0 XLON 335 307.40 16:16:36 00075412654TRLO0 XLON 720 307.40 16:16:36 00075412655TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

