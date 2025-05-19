Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), a French industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, is proud to announce its selection for the 2025 class of the ETIncelles program, an initiative launched by the French government to support high-growth potential French companies.

Ms. Véronique Louwagie, Minister Delegate for Trade, Crafts, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and the Social and Solidarity Economy, and Mr. Thomas Courbe, Director General of the Directorate General for Enterprises (DGE), officially launched this new class on Friday, May 16, during a ceremony at the Ministry of the Economy, attended by the 55 selected companies.

Supported by the President of the Republic since 2023, the ETIncelles program aims to accelerate the development of rapidly growing SMEs by providing them with personalized support, streamlining their interactions with the administration, and recognizing their strategic role in French industry.

Arverne Group's selection for this program reflects its dynamism, innovative capacity, and ambition to establish itself as a leading industrial player in the energy transition.

Pierre Brossollet, Founder and Chairman CEO of Arverne Group stated: "Being part of the ETIncelles program is a recognition of our trajectory and our commitment to an innovative and sustainable French industry. It is a tremendous opportunity to accelerate the deployment of our geothermal solutions in support of national energy independence and sovereignty."

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

