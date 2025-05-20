Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3

Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Frankfurt
20.05.25 | 08:59
3,460 Euro
-2,26 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 19 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            308.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            297.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            303.8059p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,617,423 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,429,027.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 19/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.8059

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
92                305.00      08:14:39          00075415109TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.20      08:14:39          00075415110TRLO0      XLON 
49                305.40      08:14:39          00075415111TRLO0      XLON 
1113               302.80      08:20:52          00075415418TRLO0      XLON 
939                302.40      08:20:53          00075415419TRLO0      XLON 
1078               302.00      08:57:02          00075416743TRLO0      XLON 
131                301.60      08:57:02          00075416744TRLO0      XLON 
234                301.60      08:57:02          00075416745TRLO0      XLON 
6                 301.60      08:57:02          00075416746TRLO0      XLON 
1082               302.80      09:05:54          00075417009TRLO0      XLON 
555                302.20      09:09:02          00075417438TRLO0      XLON 
438                302.20      09:09:02          00075417439TRLO0      XLON 
1163               302.20      09:20:46          00075417718TRLO0      XLON 
1011               301.80      09:32:50          00075418078TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.80      10:00:14          00075418854TRLO0      XLON 
707                302.80      10:00:14          00075418855TRLO0      XLON 
493                302.80      10:00:14          00075418856TRLO0      XLON 
448                302.80      10:00:14          00075418857TRLO0      XLON 
1059               302.60      10:00:16          00075418860TRLO0      XLON 
55                303.00      10:14:26          00075419344TRLO0      XLON 
1152               303.00      10:21:05          00075419561TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.60      10:21:33          00075419581TRLO0      XLON 
634                302.60      10:26:20          00075419677TRLO0      XLON 
602                302.60      10:41:43          00075420234TRLO0      XLON 
377                302.60      10:41:43          00075420235TRLO0      XLON 
92                302.60      10:58:39          00075420824TRLO0      XLON 
530                302.60      10:58:39          00075420825TRLO0      XLON 
948                302.20      11:03:34          00075421012TRLO0      XLON 
1048               301.80      11:03:38          00075421016TRLO0      XLON 
1140               301.00      11:05:02          00075421048TRLO0      XLON 
938                297.80      11:15:49          00075421485TRLO0      XLON 
1126               298.20      11:38:28          00075422181TRLO0      XLON 
1108               298.80      11:53:09          00075422439TRLO0      XLON 
143                298.80      12:20:59          00075422961TRLO0      XLON 
400                301.00      12:22:45          00075423087TRLO0      XLON 
1326               301.00      12:22:45          00075423088TRLO0      XLON 
1059               301.00      12:22:45          00075423089TRLO0      XLON 
1119               301.00      12:30:50          00075423494TRLO0      XLON 
92                300.60      12:38:31          00075423681TRLO0      XLON 
344                301.00      12:39:39          00075423713TRLO0      XLON 
187                301.00      12:39:42          00075423719TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.40      12:54:57          00075424303TRLO0      XLON 
639                302.40      12:54:57          00075424304TRLO0      XLON 
985                302.40      12:56:36          00075424361TRLO0      XLON 
989                302.60      13:05:20          00075424761TRLO0      XLON 
1039               302.40      13:05:25          00075424762TRLO0      XLON 
107                303.60      13:20:55          00075425253TRLO0      XLON 
124                303.60      13:20:55          00075425254TRLO0      XLON 
134                303.60      13:20:55          00075425255TRLO0      XLON 
208                303.60      13:22:32          00075425287TRLO0      XLON 
82                303.60      13:22:32          00075425288TRLO0      XLON 
263                303.60      13:22:32          00075425289TRLO0      XLON 
1101               303.00      13:22:32          00075425290TRLO0      XLON 
236                303.00      13:27:27          00075425446TRLO0      XLON 
328                303.00      13:27:27          00075425447TRLO0      XLON 
124                303.00      13:27:27          00075425448TRLO0      XLON 
111                302.80      13:33:16          00075425628TRLO0      XLON 
318                303.00      13:37:54          00075425711TRLO0      XLON 
322                303.00      13:37:54          00075425712TRLO0      XLON 
92                303.20      13:40:04          00075425732TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.80      13:47:40          00075426010TRLO0      XLON 
400                302.80      13:47:40          00075426011TRLO0      XLON 
354                302.80      13:47:40          00075426012TRLO0      XLON 
122                302.80      13:51:36          00075426177TRLO0      XLON 
143                302.80      13:51:36          00075426178TRLO0      XLON 
171                302.80      13:51:36          00075426179TRLO0      XLON 
92                302.80      13:51:42          00075426180TRLO0      XLON 
108                302.80      13:51:55          00075426184TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

277                302.80      13:51:58          00075426186TRLO0      XLON 
150                302.80      13:52:01          00075426187TRLO0      XLON 
92                302.80      13:52:10          00075426190TRLO0      XLON 
92                303.00      14:00:33          00075426443TRLO0      XLON 
82                303.00      14:00:37          00075426463TRLO0      XLON 
32                303.00      14:00:40          00075426465TRLO0      XLON 
944                302.80      14:09:17          00075426657TRLO0      XLON 
170                303.00      14:10:11          00075426679TRLO0      XLON 
104                303.00      14:11:11          00075426702TRLO0      XLON 
999                303.00      14:13:19          00075426874TRLO0      XLON 
365                303.40      14:30:21          00075427744TRLO0      XLON 
183                303.40      14:30:21          00075427745TRLO0      XLON 
27                303.40      14:30:21          00075427746TRLO0      XLON 
937                303.40      14:30:37          00075427756TRLO0      XLON 
825                303.20      14:30:45          00075427761TRLO0      XLON 
192                303.20      14:30:45          00075427762TRLO0      XLON 
1144               303.20      14:30:45          00075427763TRLO0      XLON 
79                304.20      14:43:29          00075428494TRLO0      XLON 
41                304.80      14:45:17          00075428596TRLO0      XLON 
361                304.80      14:45:17          00075428597TRLO0      XLON 
147                304.80      14:45:37          00075428624TRLO0      XLON 
25                304.80      14:45:37          00075428625TRLO0      XLON 
92                304.80      14:45:37          00075428626TRLO0      XLON 
142                304.80      14:45:57          00075428645TRLO0      XLON 
27                304.80      14:45:57          00075428646TRLO0      XLON 
181                304.80      14:45:57          00075428647TRLO0      XLON 
998                304.40      14:46:14          00075428687TRLO0      XLON 
74                305.20      14:50:57          00075429038TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.00      14:54:20          00075429304TRLO0      XLON 
138                305.20      14:54:20          00075429305TRLO0      XLON 
155                305.00      14:54:23          00075429311TRLO0      XLON 
147                305.20      14:54:23          00075429312TRLO0      XLON 
124                305.20      14:54:23          00075429313TRLO0      XLON 
131                305.00      14:54:25          00075429329TRLO0      XLON 
141                305.20      14:54:25          00075429330TRLO0      XLON 
124                305.20      14:54:25          00075429331TRLO0      XLON 
136                305.20      14:54:25          00075429332TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.00      14:54:32          00075429336TRLO0      XLON 
147                305.00      14:54:43          00075429344TRLO0      XLON 
272                305.00      14:54:43          00075429345TRLO0      XLON 
135                305.00      14:56:43          00075429482TRLO0      XLON 
130                305.00      14:56:43          00075429483TRLO0      XLON 
54                305.00      14:59:54          00075429639TRLO0      XLON 
167                305.00      14:59:54          00075429640TRLO0      XLON 
156                305.00      14:59:54          00075429641TRLO0      XLON 
171                305.20      15:06:17          00075429936TRLO0      XLON 
474                305.20      15:06:17          00075429937TRLO0      XLON 
268                305.20      15:06:17          00075429938TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.20      15:06:17          00075429939TRLO0      XLON 
38                305.60      15:09:47          00075430174TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.60      15:09:47          00075430175TRLO0      XLON 
146                305.80      15:14:17          00075430429TRLO0      XLON 
330                305.80      15:14:17          00075430430TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.80      15:14:27          00075430431TRLO0      XLON 
150                305.80      15:14:27          00075430432TRLO0      XLON 
131                305.80      15:14:27          00075430433TRLO0      XLON 
146                305.80      15:14:27          00075430434TRLO0      XLON 
442                305.40      15:14:27          00075430435TRLO0      XLON 
737                305.40      15:14:27          00075430436TRLO0      XLON 
221                305.40      15:14:27          00075430437TRLO0      XLON 
28                305.40      15:16:17          00075430556TRLO0      XLON 
68                305.40      15:16:17          00075430557TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.40      15:16:17          00075430558TRLO0      XLON 
92                305.40      15:16:27          00075430566TRLO0      XLON 
146                305.40      15:16:40          00075430581TRLO0      XLON 
400                305.80      15:25:10          00075431065TRLO0      XLON 
717                305.80      15:25:10          00075431066TRLO0      XLON 
968                306.00      15:30:27          00075431342TRLO0      XLON 
1159               306.40      15:35:30          00075431698TRLO0      XLON 
1054               306.60      15:38:37          00075431869TRLO0      XLON 
533                306.40      15:40:37          00075431994TRLO0      XLON 
467                306.40      15:40:38          00075431995TRLO0      XLON 
1131               306.60      15:44:15          00075432165TRLO0      XLON 
400                306.00      15:49:25          00075432562TRLO0      XLON 
671                306.00      15:49:25          00075432563TRLO0      XLON 
552                306.60      15:54:37          00075433004TRLO0      XLON 
400                306.80      15:55:08          00075433033TRLO0      XLON 
594                306.80      15:55:08          00075433034TRLO0      XLON 
600                306.80      15:59:45          00075433452TRLO0      XLON 
345                306.80      15:59:45          00075433453TRLO0      XLON 
1300               306.80      15:59:45          00075433454TRLO0      XLON 
283                306.80      15:59:45          00075433455TRLO0      XLON 
102                307.00      15:59:45          00075433456TRLO0      XLON 
45                307.00      15:59:45          00075433457TRLO0      XLON 
926                307.00      15:59:45          00075433458TRLO0      XLON 
92                307.00      15:59:48          00075433460TRLO0      XLON 
1051               306.80      15:59:48          00075433461TRLO0      XLON 
999                307.60      16:09:27          00075434364TRLO0      XLON 
96                307.60      16:11:27          00075434574TRLO0      XLON 
146                307.60      16:11:27          00075434575TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

92                307.60      16:11:27          00075434576TRLO0      XLON 
155                307.60      16:11:27          00075434577TRLO0      XLON 
92                307.60      16:12:37          00075434677TRLO0      XLON 
146                307.60      16:12:37          00075434678TRLO0      XLON 
95                307.60      16:12:40          00075434680TRLO0      XLON 
966                307.60      16:14:00          00075434799TRLO0      XLON 
1010               307.80      16:17:16          00075435447TRLO0      XLON 
127                307.80      16:17:27          00075435458TRLO0      XLON 
238                307.80      16:17:27          00075435459TRLO0      XLON 
92                307.80      16:17:27          00075435460TRLO0      XLON 
106                307.80      16:17:27          00075435461TRLO0      XLON 
152                308.00      16:19:34          00075435669TRLO0      XLON 
108                308.00      16:19:34          00075435670TRLO0      XLON 
80                308.00      16:19:34          00075435671TRLO0      XLON 
241                307.40      16:22:16          00075436008TRLO0      XLON 
888                307.40      16:22:16          00075436009TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  389263 
EQS News ID:  2140902 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2140902&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 20, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
