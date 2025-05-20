Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.05.2025
Brisante Marktstory: Diese Energie-Aktie wird noch massiv unterschätzt - Beginnt jetzt die Neubewertung?
WKN: A2QP7J | ISIN: US19260Q1076
Tradegate
20.05.25 | 16:49
233,25 Euro
-0,68 % -1,60
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2025 15:26 Uhr
210 Leser
Silver Scott Mines Inc: TrustNFT.io Launches Beta to Protect Accredited Investors After Coinbase Breach Exposes Massive KYC Risk

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) today announced the beta launch of TrustNFT.io - a blockchain-based KYC protection platform specifically built for accredited investors and high net worth individuals (HNW).

This coincides with the recent reporting of a $20 million ransom demand and the information of over a million users being compromised in the latest Coinbase hack, The Coinbase attack shook investor confidence in even the most reputable crypto platforms. With names, addresses, government IDs, and account details leaked - many through insider bribery - the message is clear: centralized identity systems are no longer secure.

TrustNFT.io: Reinventing Investor Identity Protection

TrustNFT.io leverages blockchain technology to decentralize and encrypt Know-Your-Customer (KYC) data, giving accredited investors ownership and control of their compliance credentials across investment platforms - without storing them in vulnerable central databases.

"What happened at Coinbase isn't just a breach. It's a betrayal of trust - the kind that shakes global capital markets," said the TrustNFT development team. "TrustNFT is our answer - built to protect the people fueling the next generation of investment."

Key Features of the TrustNFT Beta:

  • Decentralized KYC vaults for accredited investors

  • Verifiable investor credentials stored as encrypted smart NFTs

  • Zero-knowledge access controls to prevent data misuse

  • Multi-platform compliance syncing without re-uploading documents

Unlike legacy systems, TrustNFT uses non-custodial ID tokenization and blockchain auditability to ensure user privacy, even when interacting with SEC-compliant private placements or tokenized asset platforms.

Join the Beta - Build the Future of Secure Compliance

TrustNFT is inviting investment platforms, fund managers, and accredited investors to participate in the beta rollout at www.TrustNFT.io. Early participants will help shape how future private capital markets secure their most sensitive compliance workflows.

"In a world where crypto adoption is accelerating, accredited investors need a security layer that protects both their wealth and their identity. TrustNFT is here to be that layer." - Silver Scott Digital Team

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS)

Silver Scott Mines, through its digital innovation division, Silver Scott Digital, is focused on building blockchain-secured financial and identity tools that prepare markets for next-generation compliance, transparency, and user sovereignty. TrustNFT is the company's flagship platform in private market infrastructure.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain

X: https://x.com/trustnft.io

Join the beta - TrustNFT.io
TrustNFT KYCRevolution AccreditedInvestorSecurity OTCSILS PrivateMarkets BlockchainCompliance

Disclaimer: TrustNFT is in beta and not a registered securities platform. Participation does not guarantee investment approval and is subject to platform terms and accreditation verification.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information
Stuart Fine, CEO
stuartfine@silverscottmines.com
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/trustnft.io-launches-beta-to-protect-accredited-investors-after-coinb-1029591

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
