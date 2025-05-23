Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 23-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 303.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 299.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 301.2239p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,767,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,279,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 301.2239

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 370 300.80 08:39:04 00075484699TRLO0 XLON 681 300.80 08:39:04 00075484700TRLO0 XLON 274 300.40 08:39:04 00075484701TRLO0 XLON 821 300.40 08:39:04 00075484702TRLO0 XLON 6 300.60 09:45:37 00075487078TRLO0 XLON 1002 300.60 09:45:37 00075487079TRLO0 XLON 2363 300.40 10:07:43 00075488113TRLO0 XLON 3295 300.40 10:07:43 00075488114TRLO0 XLON 1677 300.40 10:07:43 00075488115TRLO0 XLON 1589 302.00 10:35:31 00075489579TRLO0 XLON 213 302.00 10:35:31 00075489580TRLO0 XLON 1067 302.00 10:43:43 00075489796TRLO0 XLON 7 301.20 10:49:55 00075490143TRLO0 XLON 191 301.20 10:57:04 00075490383TRLO0 XLON 530 301.20 10:57:04 00075490384TRLO0 XLON 312 301.20 10:57:04 00075490385TRLO0 XLON 301 301.20 10:57:04 00075490386TRLO0 XLON 129 301.20 11:06:36 00075490611TRLO0 XLON 913 301.20 11:06:36 00075490612TRLO0 XLON 1111 301.20 11:33:11 00075491352TRLO0 XLON 1094 301.20 11:39:11 00075491564TRLO0 XLON 937 301.80 12:12:59 00075492423TRLO0 XLON 406 301.20 12:14:44 00075492538TRLO0 XLON 312 301.20 12:14:44 00075492539TRLO0 XLON 41 301.20 12:14:44 00075492540TRLO0 XLON 274 301.20 12:14:44 00075492541TRLO0 XLON 987 302.20 12:25:00 00075492813TRLO0 XLON 500 302.20 12:38:30 00075493063TRLO0 XLON 623 302.20 12:38:30 00075493064TRLO0 XLON 240 302.00 12:44:49 00075493163TRLO0 XLON 1091 303.00 12:48:54 00075493217TRLO0 XLON 1019 302.60 13:01:15 00075493591TRLO0 XLON 1112 300.20 13:21:56 00075494288TRLO0 XLON 685 300.00 13:31:39 00075494540TRLO0 XLON 65 300.00 13:32:29 00075494560TRLO0 XLON 186 300.00 13:32:29 00075494561TRLO0 XLON 82 300.00 13:32:29 00075494562TRLO0 XLON 301 300.60 13:49:04 00075495023TRLO0 XLON 5 300.60 13:58:05 00075495172TRLO0 XLON 500 300.60 13:58:05 00075495173TRLO0 XLON 526 300.60 13:58:05 00075495174TRLO0 XLON 977 301.00 14:04:17 00075495378TRLO0 XLON 100 300.60 14:08:29 00075495494TRLO0 XLON 1167 300.80 14:18:49 00075495746TRLO0 XLON 1249 300.20 14:20:10 00075495777TRLO0 XLON 976 299.20 14:34:08 00075496244TRLO0 XLON 1251 299.40 14:34:08 00075496245TRLO0 XLON 618 300.00 14:44:23 00075496558TRLO0 XLON 625 300.20 14:46:45 00075496647TRLO0 XLON 386 300.20 14:47:03 00075496685TRLO0 XLON 420 300.00 14:50:15 00075496819TRLO0 XLON 1014 301.60 15:02:12 00075497317TRLO0 XLON 1079 301.20 15:02:35 00075497335TRLO0 XLON 198 302.20 15:13:52 00075497927TRLO0 XLON 219 302.20 15:13:52 00075497928TRLO0 XLON 1136 302.60 15:16:25 00075498069TRLO0 XLON 986 302.60 15:23:27 00075498387TRLO0 XLON 135 302.20 15:29:23 00075498652TRLO0 XLON 956 302.20 15:33:15 00075498867TRLO0 XLON 69 302.20 15:33:15 00075498868TRLO0 XLON 887 302.20 15:33:15 00075498869TRLO0 XLON 11 301.60 15:39:26 00075499107TRLO0 XLON 953 301.60 15:39:56 00075499121TRLO0 XLON 120 303.40 15:58:23 00075499824TRLO0 XLON 88 303.40 15:58:23 00075499825TRLO0 XLON 99 303.40 15:58:23 00075499826TRLO0 XLON 82 303.40 15:58:23 00075499827TRLO0 XLON 63 303.40 15:58:23 00075499828TRLO0 XLON 88 303.40 15:58:23 00075499829TRLO0 XLON 97 303.40 15:58:23 00075499830TRLO0 XLON 91 303.40 15:58:23 00075499831TRLO0 XLON 368 303.40 15:58:23 00075499832TRLO0 XLON 593 303.40 15:58:23 00075499833TRLO0 XLON 1044 302.80 15:58:30 00075499835TRLO0 XLON 32 302.20 15:59:55 00075499891TRLO0 XLON 1088 302.20 16:02:32 00075500028TRLO0 XLON 1015 301.20 16:06:21 00075500299TRLO0 XLON 757 300.60 16:15:05 00075500755TRLO0 XLON 187 300.60 16:15:05 00075500756TRLO0 XLON 38 301.00 16:18:26 00075500891TRLO0 XLON 307 301.00 16:18:26 00075500892TRLO0 XLON 495 301.00 16:18:40 00075500894TRLO0 XLON 59 301.00 16:18:41 00075500895TRLO0 XLON 36 301.00 16:18:55 00075500898TRLO0 XLON 3 301.00 16:20:15 00075501006TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 390137 EQS News ID: 2143970 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143970&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)