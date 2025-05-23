Anzeige
Freitag, 23.05.2025
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
23.05.25 | 09:15
3,520 Euro
+0,57 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5203,74009:52
Dow Jones News
23.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
165 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
23-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 22 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            303.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            299.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            301.2239p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,767,333 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,279,117.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 22/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 301.2239

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
370                300.80      08:39:04          00075484699TRLO0      XLON 
681                300.80      08:39:04          00075484700TRLO0      XLON 
274                300.40      08:39:04          00075484701TRLO0      XLON 
821                300.40      08:39:04          00075484702TRLO0      XLON 
6                 300.60      09:45:37          00075487078TRLO0      XLON 
1002               300.60      09:45:37          00075487079TRLO0      XLON 
2363               300.40      10:07:43          00075488113TRLO0      XLON 
3295               300.40      10:07:43          00075488114TRLO0      XLON 
1677               300.40      10:07:43          00075488115TRLO0      XLON 
1589               302.00      10:35:31          00075489579TRLO0      XLON 
213                302.00      10:35:31          00075489580TRLO0      XLON 
1067               302.00      10:43:43          00075489796TRLO0      XLON 
7                 301.20      10:49:55          00075490143TRLO0      XLON 
191                301.20      10:57:04          00075490383TRLO0      XLON 
530                301.20      10:57:04          00075490384TRLO0      XLON 
312                301.20      10:57:04          00075490385TRLO0      XLON 
301                301.20      10:57:04          00075490386TRLO0      XLON 
129                301.20      11:06:36          00075490611TRLO0      XLON 
913                301.20      11:06:36          00075490612TRLO0      XLON 
1111               301.20      11:33:11          00075491352TRLO0      XLON 
1094               301.20      11:39:11          00075491564TRLO0      XLON 
937                301.80      12:12:59          00075492423TRLO0      XLON 
406                301.20      12:14:44          00075492538TRLO0      XLON 
312                301.20      12:14:44          00075492539TRLO0      XLON 
41                301.20      12:14:44          00075492540TRLO0      XLON 
274                301.20      12:14:44          00075492541TRLO0      XLON 
987                302.20      12:25:00          00075492813TRLO0      XLON 
500                302.20      12:38:30          00075493063TRLO0      XLON 
623                302.20      12:38:30          00075493064TRLO0      XLON 
240                302.00      12:44:49          00075493163TRLO0      XLON 
1091               303.00      12:48:54          00075493217TRLO0      XLON 
1019               302.60      13:01:15          00075493591TRLO0      XLON 
1112               300.20      13:21:56          00075494288TRLO0      XLON 
685                300.00      13:31:39          00075494540TRLO0      XLON 
65                300.00      13:32:29          00075494560TRLO0      XLON 
186                300.00      13:32:29          00075494561TRLO0      XLON 
82                300.00      13:32:29          00075494562TRLO0      XLON 
301                300.60      13:49:04          00075495023TRLO0      XLON 
5                 300.60      13:58:05          00075495172TRLO0      XLON 
500                300.60      13:58:05          00075495173TRLO0      XLON 
526                300.60      13:58:05          00075495174TRLO0      XLON 
977                301.00      14:04:17          00075495378TRLO0      XLON 
100                300.60      14:08:29          00075495494TRLO0      XLON 
1167               300.80      14:18:49          00075495746TRLO0      XLON 
1249               300.20      14:20:10          00075495777TRLO0      XLON 
976                299.20      14:34:08          00075496244TRLO0      XLON 
1251               299.40      14:34:08          00075496245TRLO0      XLON 
618                300.00      14:44:23          00075496558TRLO0      XLON 
625                300.20      14:46:45          00075496647TRLO0      XLON 
386                300.20      14:47:03          00075496685TRLO0      XLON 
420                300.00      14:50:15          00075496819TRLO0      XLON 
1014               301.60      15:02:12          00075497317TRLO0      XLON 
1079               301.20      15:02:35          00075497335TRLO0      XLON 
198                302.20      15:13:52          00075497927TRLO0      XLON 
219                302.20      15:13:52          00075497928TRLO0      XLON 
1136               302.60      15:16:25          00075498069TRLO0      XLON 
986                302.60      15:23:27          00075498387TRLO0      XLON 
135                302.20      15:29:23          00075498652TRLO0      XLON 
956                302.20      15:33:15          00075498867TRLO0      XLON 
69                302.20      15:33:15          00075498868TRLO0      XLON 
887                302.20      15:33:15          00075498869TRLO0      XLON 
11                301.60      15:39:26          00075499107TRLO0      XLON 
953                301.60      15:39:56          00075499121TRLO0      XLON 
120                303.40      15:58:23          00075499824TRLO0      XLON 
88                303.40      15:58:23          00075499825TRLO0      XLON 
99                303.40      15:58:23          00075499826TRLO0      XLON 
82                303.40      15:58:23          00075499827TRLO0      XLON 
63                303.40      15:58:23          00075499828TRLO0      XLON 
88                303.40      15:58:23          00075499829TRLO0      XLON 
97                303.40      15:58:23          00075499830TRLO0      XLON 
91                303.40      15:58:23          00075499831TRLO0      XLON 
368                303.40      15:58:23          00075499832TRLO0      XLON 
593                303.40      15:58:23          00075499833TRLO0      XLON 
1044               302.80      15:58:30          00075499835TRLO0      XLON 
32                302.20      15:59:55          00075499891TRLO0      XLON 
1088               302.20      16:02:32          00075500028TRLO0      XLON 
1015               301.20      16:06:21          00075500299TRLO0      XLON 
757                300.60      16:15:05          00075500755TRLO0      XLON 
187                300.60      16:15:05          00075500756TRLO0      XLON 
38                301.00      16:18:26          00075500891TRLO0      XLON 
307                301.00      16:18:26          00075500892TRLO0      XLON 
495                301.00      16:18:40          00075500894TRLO0      XLON 
59                301.00      16:18:41          00075500895TRLO0      XLON 
36                301.00      16:18:55          00075500898TRLO0      XLON 
3                 301.00      16:20:15          00075501006TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  390137 
EQS News ID:  2143970 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2143970&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 23, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
