Enersize Oyj: Profit-Sharing Agreement from Q1 2023 Concludes - Strong Results and Ongoing Dialogue on Future Collaboration

Enersize announces that the profit-sharing agreement signed in the first quarter of 2023 with a leading food producer in southern Sweden will conclude in June 2025. The agreement has been carried out according to plan and will end in line with its original terms.

The conclusion of the agreement comes as the three-year term approaches its end, and both parties agree that the objectives for the period have been achieved. Given the time- and performance-based structure of the contract, the closure is a natural step. Enersize thanks the customer for a successful and constructive collaboration.

The partnership has resulted in substantial energy savings of over SEK 3 million per year and a 46% reduction in CO2 emissions - despite a 26% increase in production. These results have been achieved through targeted measures including compressor system optimization, systematic leakage management, and the implementation of digital tools for monitoring and maintenance.

- This is a textbook example of how hidden energy costs related to compressed air can be turned into concrete business value. The results speak for themselves - both in terms of climate impact and financial outcome, says Fredrik Arrigucci, CEO of Enersize.

Although the current agreement is coming to an end, the customer has already expressed interest in continuing with Enersize's leak detection offering. The parties are also actively discussing potential future collaborations at other production sites within the group.

The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

About Enersize

Enersize develops and provides specialized software, tools, and services for improving energy efficiency in industrial compressed air systems - one of the most energy-intensive processes in manufacturing. The company's technology platform enables detailed monitoring, analysis, and real-time optimization of compressed air systems, with the aim of reducing energy consumption, detecting leaks, and improving operational performance.

Enersize works with a wide range of industrial companies that recognize energy efficiency as a strategic priority - both for improving financial performance and for reducing environmental impact. The solutions are scalable and designed to integrate seamlessly into both existing and new system environments.

The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market under the ticker: ENERS.



