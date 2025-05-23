Silver Scott Mines Inc: TrustNFT.io Partners with InvestReady to Enhance KYC Security for Accredited Investors

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) today announced that its blockchain-based KYC protection platform, TrustNFT.io, will integrate InvestReady's industry-leading verification technology into its backend infrastructure, including both InvestReady's classic web2 API as well as its new web3 service, accreditoken. This strategic partnership enhances TrustNFT's ability to protect accredited investors in the wake of the recent data breaches that have exposed millions of customers' personal data.?

TrustNFT.io's integration with InvestReady creates a robust compliance framework that maintains the highest standards of data security while streamlining the verification process for high-net-worth individuals.?

Enhanced Security Through Strategic Partnership

TrustNFT.io's decentralized architecture combined with InvestReady's SEC-compliant verification system creates a comprehensive solution that addresses the growing security concerns in the digital asset space. InvestReady, the leader in compliant accredited investor verifications since 2013, brings established expertise in handling sensitive investor data with privacy as a priority.?

"This partnership represents a significant advancement in our mission to protect accredited investors and their identities," said the TrustNFT development team. "By integrating InvestReady's proven verification technology with our blockchain-secured platform, we're creating an unprecedented level of protection while maintaining full compliance with regulatory requirements."?

The integration specifically enhances TrustNFT's capabilities with:?

SEC-compliant verification processes that maintain the highest data security standards?

Streamlined KYC processes that minimize document re-uploading across investment platforms?

Enhanced privacy controls that keep investor information confidential and secure?

Seamless verification of accredited investor status without exposing financial details?

Addressing Critical Market Needs

InvestReady's verification system will power TrustNFT's backend, allowing the platform to safely verify investor accreditation status while maintaining rigorous privacy standards.?

"We designed InvestReady to carefully and safely confirm investment status without revealing private information to unauthorized parties," said a representative from InvestReady. "Our partnership with TrustNFT.io combines our verification expertise with cutting-edge blockchain technology, creating a solution that truly addresses the security challenges facing accredited investors today."?

InvestReady's new accreditoken process will allow for parallel onchain credentials on multiple chains, including Base, Avalanche, Polygon, Optimism, and Solana with more to come, allowing for multi-chain compliance out of the box. Join the Secure Future of Investment

TrustNFT continues to invite investment platforms, fund managers, and accredited investors to participate in its beta rollout at www.TrustNFT.io . Early participants will now benefit from the added security and compliance features provided through the InvestReady integration.?

"The future of private capital markets demands both innovation and trust," added the Silver Scott Digital Team. "By combining TrustNFT's blockchain security with InvestReady's established verification protocols, we're building that future today."?

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS)

Silver Scott Mines, through its digital innovation division, Silver Scott Digital, is focused on building blockchain-secured financial and identity tools that prepare markets for next-generation compliance, transparency, and user sovereignty. TrustNFT is the company's flagship platform in private market infrastructure.?

TrustNFT.io: https://www.trustnft.io

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/TrustNFT2025 About InvestReady

InvestReady is the leading source of SEC-compliant investor verification for equity crowdfunding and generally solicited private placements since 2013. Their technology enables seamless and safe verification of accredited investor status while keeping personal information private and secure. InvestReady serves both individual investors and entities, providing multiple integration options for investment platforms.?

InvestReady: https://verifications.investready.com

accreditoken: https://accreditoken.com?

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/investready

X: https://x.com/getinvestready Join the beta - TrustNFT.io?

TrustNFT KYCRevolution AccreditedInvestorSecurity OTCSILS PrivateMarkets BlockchainCompliance? Disclaimer: TrustNFT is in beta and not a registered securities platform. Participation does not guarantee investment approval and is subject to platform terms and accreditation verification.?

Forward Looking Statements?

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.?

Contact Information?

Stuart Fine, CEO?

stuartfine@silverscottmines.com

908-356-9852? SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/trustnft.io-partners-with-investready-to-enhance-kyc-security-for-ac-1031128