Theshareholders of Arverne Group (Paris:ARVEN) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting of the Company ("the Meeting") which will be held on Wednesday June 18, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the offices of Jones Day, 2 rue Saint Florentin, 75001 Paris.

The notice of the meeting, including the agenda, proposed resolutions and conditions for attending and voting at the Meeting, was published on May 12, 2025, in Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires ("BALO"), bulletin no. 57.

The notice of meeting will be published in the BALO on May 30, 2025.

Documents and information relating to this Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

In accordance with article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, preparatory documents for this Meeting are available on the Arverne Group website (www.arverne.earth) in the "Annual General Meeting" section.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium), 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

