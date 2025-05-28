Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 28-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 26,759 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 301.80p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 300.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 301.7998p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,864,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,182,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 27/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 26,759

Volume weighted average price (pence): 301.7998

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 6 300.80 08:11:57 00075525025TRLO0 XLON 921 301.80 08:27:28 00075525742TRLO0 XLON 888 301.80 13:05:38 00075535163TRLO0 XLON 880 301.80 13:05:38 00075535164TRLO0 XLON 826 301.80 13:05:38 00075535165TRLO0 XLON 999 301.80 13:05:38 00075535166TRLO0 XLON 906 301.80 13:05:38 00075535167TRLO0 XLON 1400 301.80 13:05:38 00075535168TRLO0 XLON 941 301.80 13:05:38 00075535169TRLO0 XLON 833 301.80 13:05:38 00075535170TRLO0 XLON 911 301.80 13:05:38 00075535171TRLO0 XLON 1022 301.80 13:05:38 00075535172TRLO0 XLON 846 301.80 13:05:38 00075535173TRLO0 XLON 191 301.80 13:05:38 00075535174TRLO0 XLON 786 301.80 13:05:38 00075535175TRLO0 XLON 31 301.80 13:05:38 00075535176TRLO0 XLON 1047 301.80 13:05:38 00075535177TRLO0 XLON 934 301.80 13:05:38 00075535178TRLO0 XLON 914 301.80 13:05:38 00075535179TRLO0 XLON 7297 301.80 13:05:38 00075535180TRLO0 XLON 1103 301.80 13:05:39 00075535181TRLO0 XLON 1954 301.80 13:05:55 00075535183TRLO0 XLON 960 301.80 13:05:55 00075535184TRLO0 XLON 163 301.80 13:29:50 00075535567TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

