Donnerstag, 29.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
ACCESS Newswire
29.05.2025 16:38 Uhr
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Digital Announces Program to Enable Corporate Crypto Retirement Benefits

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 29, 2025 / Silver Scott Digital, the digital innovation division of Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), today announced a new program that will allow corporations to help employees invest in cryptocurrency as part of their retirement accounts. This initiative positions Silver Scott Digital at the forefront of next-generation retirement solutions, leveraging blockchain technology to deliver secure, compliant, and diversified investment options for American workers.

Recent regulatory developments have paved the way for this innovation. The U.S. Department of Labor has rescinded its previous guidance that urged retirement plan sponsors to exercise "extreme care" before adding cryptocurrency to 401(k) menus, reaffirming a neutral stance and empowering fiduciaries to make investment decisions that best serve their participants. This shift opens up new opportunities for employers seeking to offer modern, diversified retirement benefits-including digital assets.

Through this new program, Silver Scott Digital will partner with leading corporations to integrate secure cryptocurrency investment options into employee retirement plans. The offering will utilize Silver Scott Digital's blockchain-secured platforms, including TrustNFT.io, to ensure robust compliance, streamlined verification, and top-tier data security for all participants.

Key Features of the Program:

  • Secure, Compliant Access: Built on TrustNFT.io, the platform integrates industry-leading KYC and SEC-compliant verification technology to protect employee data and ensure regulatory compliance.

  • Employer Enablement: Corporations can now offer employees the ability to allocate a portion of their retirement savings to a curated selection of cryptocurrencies, in line with evolving regulatory guidance.

  • User Sovereignty: Employees benefit from enhanced privacy controls and seamless verification, empowering them to diversify their retirement portfolios with confidence.

  • Blockchain Innovation: The program leverages Silver Scott Digital's expertise in blockchain and digital asset infrastructure, developed in partnership with leading technology providers.

"We are excited to help usher in a new era of retirement planning," said the Silver Scott Digital Team. "By combining our blockchain-secured financial tools with the latest regulatory clarity, we are enabling employers to offer employees greater choice and security as they plan for the future."

Silver Scott Digital invites corporations, retirement plan sponsors, and benefits managers to learn more about this innovative offering and join the secure future of retirement investing.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS)

Silver Scott Mines, through its digital innovation division Silver Scott Digital, is focused on building blockchain-secured financial and identity tools that prepare markets for next-generation compliance, transparency, and user sovereignty. TrustNFT.io is the company's flagship platform in private market infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Stuart Fine
Silver Scott Digital
Stuartfine@silverscottmines.com
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/silver-scott-digital-announces-program-to-enable-corporate-crypto-re-1033294

