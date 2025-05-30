Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 310.20p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 307.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 309.3136p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,964,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,082,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.3136

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 894 310.20 09:01:47 00075565179TRLO0 XLON 886 310.20 09:01:47 00075565180TRLO0 XLON 585 310.20 09:01:47 00075565181TRLO0 XLON 828 310.20 09:01:47 00075565182TRLO0 XLON 280 310.20 09:01:47 00075565183TRLO0 XLON 822 310.20 09:01:47 00075565184TRLO0 XLON 137 310.20 09:01:47 00075565185TRLO0 XLON 937 310.20 09:01:47 00075565186TRLO0 XLON 917 310.20 09:24:44 00075566088TRLO0 XLON 808 310.20 09:24:44 00075566089TRLO0 XLON 864 309.40 09:28:06 00075566216TRLO0 XLON 961 308.80 09:28:26 00075566264TRLO0 XLON 849 308.60 09:46:18 00075566727TRLO0 XLON 882 309.40 10:18:53 00075568066TRLO0 XLON 2 309.80 10:26:58 00075568426TRLO0 XLON 134 309.80 10:26:58 00075568427TRLO0 XLON 969 310.20 10:28:29 00075568494TRLO0 XLON 1035 309.40 10:33:42 00075568700TRLO0 XLON 918 310.20 10:42:44 00075569043TRLO0 XLON 995 310.00 10:44:44 00075569121TRLO0 XLON 5 310.00 10:49:44 00075569387TRLO0 XLON 201 309.40 10:50:46 00075569416TRLO0 XLON 685 309.40 10:50:46 00075569417TRLO0 XLON 381 309.20 10:52:05 00075569500TRLO0 XLON 457 309.20 10:52:05 00075569501TRLO0 XLON 815 310.00 10:58:51 00075569704TRLO0 XLON 67 310.00 11:01:15 00075569800TRLO0 XLON 933 310.00 11:01:15 00075569801TRLO0 XLON 843 309.20 11:10:15 00075570185TRLO0 XLON 805 310.20 11:47:56 00075571123TRLO0 XLON 978 310.00 11:52:12 00075571214TRLO0 XLON 926 309.60 12:02:02 00075571369TRLO0 XLON 1200 309.80 12:26:10 00075571896TRLO0 XLON 62 309.80 12:26:10 00075571897TRLO0 XLON 852 309.40 12:57:02 00075573022TRLO0 XLON 876 310.20 13:13:58 00075573839TRLO0 XLON 99 310.20 13:29:51 00075574156TRLO0 XLON 834 310.20 13:40:23 00075574534TRLO0 XLON 927 310.20 13:40:23 00075574535TRLO0 XLON 891 310.20 13:40:23 00075574536TRLO0 XLON 798 309.80 13:42:41 00075574596TRLO0 XLON 177 309.80 13:42:41 00075574597TRLO0 XLON 847 309.80 14:25:08 00075576111TRLO0 XLON 947 309.80 14:25:08 00075576112TRLO0 XLON 852 309.80 14:25:08 00075576113TRLO0 XLON 579 309.80 14:25:08 00075576114TRLO0 XLON 250 309.80 14:25:08 00075576115TRLO0 XLON 174 309.40 14:28:18 00075576220TRLO0 XLON 493 309.40 14:28:18 00075576221TRLO0 XLON 400 309.40 14:28:18 00075576222TRLO0 XLON 77 309.40 14:28:18 00075576223TRLO0 XLON 909 309.20 14:31:47 00075576388TRLO0 XLON 450 308.80 14:32:33 00075576462TRLO0 XLON 221 308.80 14:32:35 00075576463TRLO0 XLON 182 308.80 14:33:45 00075576495TRLO0 XLON 909 308.60 14:49:11 00075576969TRLO0 XLON 20 308.40 14:50:19 00075577017TRLO0 XLON 936 308.40 14:50:19 00075577018TRLO0 XLON 995 309.40 15:05:01 00075577694TRLO0 XLON 835 308.60 15:06:06 00075577769TRLO0 XLON 107 308.60 15:06:06 00075577770TRLO0 XLON 831 308.40 15:14:29 00075578231TRLO0 XLON 949 308.40 15:18:23 00075578432TRLO0 XLON 962 307.20 15:23:50 00075578673TRLO0 XLON 1619 307.20 15:41:10 00075579708TRLO0 XLON 803 307.20 15:47:21 00075579952TRLO0 XLON 400 307.20 15:50:21 00075580058TRLO0 XLON 400 307.20 15:50:21 00075580059TRLO0 XLON 157 307.20 15:50:21 00075580060TRLO0 XLON 400 308.00 15:58:51 00075580499TRLO0 XLON 536 308.00 15:58:51 00075580500TRLO0 XLON 2255 309.00 16:13:29 00075581639TRLO0 XLON 1000 309.00 16:13:29 00075581640TRLO0 XLON 990 308.20 16:17:47 00075582029TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 391097 EQS News ID: 2147830 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147830&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)