Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 30.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Doppelt auf Infrastruktur gesetzt: Auf den Excel-Deal haben Investoren gewartet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
30.05.25 | 08:04
3,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6003,82010:01
Dow Jones News
30.05.2025 08:33 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            50,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            310.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            307.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            309.3136p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,964,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,082,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 309.3136

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
894                310.20      09:01:47          00075565179TRLO0      XLON 
886                310.20      09:01:47          00075565180TRLO0      XLON 
585                310.20      09:01:47          00075565181TRLO0      XLON 
828                310.20      09:01:47          00075565182TRLO0      XLON 
280                310.20      09:01:47          00075565183TRLO0      XLON 
822                310.20      09:01:47          00075565184TRLO0      XLON 
137                310.20      09:01:47          00075565185TRLO0      XLON 
937                310.20      09:01:47          00075565186TRLO0      XLON 
917                310.20      09:24:44          00075566088TRLO0      XLON 
808                310.20      09:24:44          00075566089TRLO0      XLON 
864                309.40      09:28:06          00075566216TRLO0      XLON 
961                308.80      09:28:26          00075566264TRLO0      XLON 
849                308.60      09:46:18          00075566727TRLO0      XLON 
882                309.40      10:18:53          00075568066TRLO0      XLON 
2                 309.80      10:26:58          00075568426TRLO0      XLON 
134                309.80      10:26:58          00075568427TRLO0      XLON 
969                310.20      10:28:29          00075568494TRLO0      XLON 
1035               309.40      10:33:42          00075568700TRLO0      XLON 
918                310.20      10:42:44          00075569043TRLO0      XLON 
995                310.00      10:44:44          00075569121TRLO0      XLON 
5                 310.00      10:49:44          00075569387TRLO0      XLON 
201                309.40      10:50:46          00075569416TRLO0      XLON 
685                309.40      10:50:46          00075569417TRLO0      XLON 
381                309.20      10:52:05          00075569500TRLO0      XLON 
457                309.20      10:52:05          00075569501TRLO0      XLON 
815                310.00      10:58:51          00075569704TRLO0      XLON 
67                310.00      11:01:15          00075569800TRLO0      XLON 
933                310.00      11:01:15          00075569801TRLO0      XLON 
843                309.20      11:10:15          00075570185TRLO0      XLON 
805                310.20      11:47:56          00075571123TRLO0      XLON 
978                310.00      11:52:12          00075571214TRLO0      XLON 
926                309.60      12:02:02          00075571369TRLO0      XLON 
1200               309.80      12:26:10          00075571896TRLO0      XLON 
62                309.80      12:26:10          00075571897TRLO0      XLON 
852                309.40      12:57:02          00075573022TRLO0      XLON 
876                310.20      13:13:58          00075573839TRLO0      XLON 
99                310.20      13:29:51          00075574156TRLO0      XLON 
834                310.20      13:40:23          00075574534TRLO0      XLON 
927                310.20      13:40:23          00075574535TRLO0      XLON 
891                310.20      13:40:23          00075574536TRLO0      XLON 
798                309.80      13:42:41          00075574596TRLO0      XLON 
177                309.80      13:42:41          00075574597TRLO0      XLON 
847                309.80      14:25:08          00075576111TRLO0      XLON 
947                309.80      14:25:08          00075576112TRLO0      XLON 
852                309.80      14:25:08          00075576113TRLO0      XLON 
579                309.80      14:25:08          00075576114TRLO0      XLON 
250                309.80      14:25:08          00075576115TRLO0      XLON 
174                309.40      14:28:18          00075576220TRLO0      XLON 
493                309.40      14:28:18          00075576221TRLO0      XLON 
400                309.40      14:28:18          00075576222TRLO0      XLON 
77                309.40      14:28:18          00075576223TRLO0      XLON 
909                309.20      14:31:47          00075576388TRLO0      XLON 
450                308.80      14:32:33          00075576462TRLO0      XLON 
221                308.80      14:32:35          00075576463TRLO0      XLON 
182                308.80      14:33:45          00075576495TRLO0      XLON 
909                308.60      14:49:11          00075576969TRLO0      XLON 
20                308.40      14:50:19          00075577017TRLO0      XLON 
936                308.40      14:50:19          00075577018TRLO0      XLON 
995                309.40      15:05:01          00075577694TRLO0      XLON 
835                308.60      15:06:06          00075577769TRLO0      XLON 
107                308.60      15:06:06          00075577770TRLO0      XLON 
831                308.40      15:14:29          00075578231TRLO0      XLON 
949                308.40      15:18:23          00075578432TRLO0      XLON 
962                307.20      15:23:50          00075578673TRLO0      XLON 
1619               307.20      15:41:10          00075579708TRLO0      XLON 
803                307.20      15:47:21          00075579952TRLO0      XLON 
400                307.20      15:50:21          00075580058TRLO0      XLON 
400                307.20      15:50:21          00075580059TRLO0      XLON 
157                307.20      15:50:21          00075580060TRLO0      XLON 
400                308.00      15:58:51          00075580499TRLO0      XLON 
536                308.00      15:58:51          00075580500TRLO0      XLON 
2255               309.00      16:13:29          00075581639TRLO0      XLON 
1000               309.00      16:13:29          00075581640TRLO0      XLON 
990                308.20      16:17:47          00075582029TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391097 
EQS News ID:  2147830 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2147830&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.