

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) announced an in-licensing agreement with Hansoh Pharmaceuticals to acquire clinical development and commercial rights outside of the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau for a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist currently in Phase 3 testing. The agreement provides Regeneron with HS-20094, a GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist.



Regeneron will make an upfront payment to Hansoh of $80 million, with potential additional payments of up to $1.93 billion for achievement of development, regulatory and sales milestones. Future potential royalties for global sales outside of the designated territories would be in the low double digits.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News