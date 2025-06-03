Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            296.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            289.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            293.6462p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,104,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,942,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 02/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 293.6462

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
977                295.40      08:17:50          00075597794TRLO0      XLON 
952                294.60      08:25:10          00075597996TRLO0      XLON 
940                293.80      08:40:47          00075598747TRLO0      XLON 
897                296.20      09:18:57          00075599864TRLO0      XLON 
195                296.80      09:52:13          00075600718TRLO0      XLON 
870                296.80      09:52:13          00075600719TRLO0      XLON 
991                295.80      10:03:28          00075601048TRLO0      XLON 
170                295.00      10:33:10          00075601785TRLO0      XLON 
467                295.00      10:34:13          00075601792TRLO0      XLON 
222                295.00      10:34:13          00075601793TRLO0      XLON 
35                294.00      10:35:35          00075601808TRLO0      XLON 
800                294.00      10:35:35          00075601809TRLO0      XLON 
30                294.00      10:35:35          00075601810TRLO0      XLON 
863                293.60      10:35:36          00075601818TRLO0      XLON 
920                291.20      10:44:02          00075601950TRLO0      XLON 
891                289.60      10:58:27          00075602266TRLO0      XLON 
181                289.40      11:19:01          00075602635TRLO0      XLON 
708                289.40      11:19:01          00075602636TRLO0      XLON 
111                291.60      11:40:37          00075602993TRLO0      XLON 
322                291.60      11:57:22          00075603342TRLO0      XLON 
988                295.00      12:24:19          00075603698TRLO0      XLON 
881                295.00      12:25:50          00075603736TRLO0      XLON 
909                295.20      12:36:05          00075603977TRLO0      XLON 
988                294.60      12:36:05          00075603978TRLO0      XLON 
842                293.60      12:48:22          00075604203TRLO0      XLON 
820                291.00      13:34:31          00075604779TRLO0      XLON 
274                290.00      13:36:59          00075604824TRLO0      XLON 
379                290.00      13:37:13          00075604846TRLO0      XLON 
200                290.00      13:37:13          00075604847TRLO0      XLON 
890                291.00      13:50:09          00075605089TRLO0      XLON 
941                293.20      14:26:00          00075605652TRLO0      XLON 
888                293.60      14:40:59          00075606119TRLO0      XLON 
11                292.60      14:44:54          00075606450TRLO0      XLON 
814                292.60      14:44:54          00075606451TRLO0      XLON 
443                290.80      14:49:13          00075606880TRLO0      XLON 
483                290.80      14:49:13          00075606881TRLO0      XLON 
933                290.20      14:59:55          00075607796TRLO0      XLON 
855                292.40      15:31:11          00075608962TRLO0      XLON 
910                292.60      15:31:59          00075608983TRLO0      XLON 
678                292.60      15:38:53          00075609225TRLO0      XLON 
311                292.60      15:38:53          00075609226TRLO0      XLON 
813                292.60      15:51:15          00075609669TRLO0      XLON 
89                292.60      15:51:15          00075609670TRLO0      XLON 
5                 293.60      16:00:01          00075609898TRLO0      XLON 
889                294.80      16:02:09          00075610033TRLO0      XLON 
282                294.80      16:06:38          00075610196TRLO0      XLON 
684                294.80      16:06:38          00075610197TRLO0      XLON 
939                294.00      16:16:00          00075610746TRLO0      XLON 
210                294.00      16:16:00          00075610748TRLO0      XLON 
11                294.00      16:16:00          00075610756TRLO0      XLON 
4                 294.00      16:16:00          00075610757TRLO0      XLON 
94                294.00      16:16:01          00075610758TRLO0      XLON 
40000               293.89      16:23:56          00075611118TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391365 
EQS News ID:  2149134 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149134&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
