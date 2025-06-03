Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines, Inc. Division Silver Scott Health, Inc. Announces Revenue Share Agreement with Northern Medical Supplies, LLC to Launch Advanced AI-Powered Remote Patient Monitoring Solution

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), through its healthcare technology division Silver Scott Health, Inc., is pleased to announce the signing of a revenue share agreement with Northern Medical Supplies, LLC. This partnership marks a significant milestone in Silver Scott Health's mission to transform digital healthcare delivery by launching a next-generation AI software package designed to dramatically improve remote patient monitoring.

Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Scott Health will distribute an innovative AI-driven software platform that empowers healthcare providers to monitor patients remotely with unprecedented accuracy, efficiency, and security. This solution leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence to deliver real-time insights, detect health trends and anomalies, and enable proactive interventions-ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and reducing the need for frequent in-person visits.

The AI software integrates seamlessly with existing telehealth and wearable technologies, providing healthcare professionals with a comprehensive dashboard for patient data, automated notifications for abnormal measurements, and customizable care recommendations. These features streamline clinical workflows, support physician decision-making, and ensure that patients receive timely, personalized care regardless of location.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines, commented:

"This agreement with Northern Medical Supplies accelerates our vision of making preventive, AI-powered healthcare accessible and affordable at scale. By combining our expertise in digital health with Northern's established distribution network, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions that address the pressing challenges of today's healthcare landscape."

The new AI-powered remote patient monitoring solution is fully compliant with HIPAA regulations, utilizing advanced encryption and permissioned access to safeguard patient data. This ensures trust, transparency, and control for both providers and patients, while also supporting scalable preventive health initiatives that can help reduce downstream healthcare costs.

This partnership further positions Silver Scott Health at the forefront of the digital health revolution, building on its recent strategic moves to integrate artificial intelligence and blockchain technology into healthcare services. The company remains committed to expanding access to innovative medical solutions and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) is a diversified digital technology company with interests in healthcare, blockchain, and real-world asset tokenization. Through its Silver Scott Health division, the company is dedicated to modernizing healthcare delivery and driving innovation in preventive health.

About Northern Medical Supplies, LLC

Northern Medical Supplies, LLC is a leading provider of medical equipment and healthcare solutions, serving clinics, hospitals, and providers across the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

