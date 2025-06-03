Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Client Invests in Additional Equipment to Meet Increase in Volume

Hesston Prestige Printing Upgrades Wide Format Printer, Adds Second Digital Press

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce its longtime client, Hesston Prestige Printing (HPP), recently invested in additional Konica Minolta equipment to serve its growing business. The printer has added a second AccurioPress C4080 digital printer and upgraded its AccurioWide 200 to an AccurioWide 250, adding productivity and freeing up many hours per week for a better quality of life.

Denise and Norman Critchfield, owners of Hesston Prestige Printing in Hesston, Kansas

with their newly installed Konica Minolta AccurioWide 250 hybrid UV LED wide-format inkjet printer

HPP installed its AccurioWide 200 in 2019, allowing it to print on a wide array of materials, from coasters to 5'x10' sheets of aluminum composite. The printer has back-printed on 4'x5' sheets of ½" glass panels to make dry-erase boards and has also printed 5'x40' banners. The high print quality enabled it to run most jobs with the standard (540x1080) resolution, saving time and money. HPP has since experienced an explosion in volume, and knew it was time to consider additional hardware to keep up with customer needs and continue its growth path.

"Our partnership with Hesston Prestige Printing spans 30 years, and we appreciate their ongoing trust and loyalty to our brand," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "This is so much more than just a vendor-client relationship. HPP relied on our team enormously to make this huge decision and we are always happy to provide them with guidance. In turn, their confidence in us has led them to refer many additional customers to us, which is the greatest compliment we can receive, and truly demonstrates how strong relationships like this serve to mutually benefit our businesses."

When HPP upgraded its AccurioWide 200 after four and a half years, more than 515,000 square feet had been produced on the press. Between the volume on the AccurioWide 200 and the AccurioWide 250 in 2024 the company averaged more than 15,000 square feet per month. On just one job, going from printing a 4'x8' sheet short-edge feed on the AccurioWide 200 to long-edge feed on the AccurioWide 250 saved HPP more than an hour of print time. And the increased productivity of the AccurioWide 250 has helped reduce print time, enabling it to handle more jobs with a quicker turnaround time.

"The AccurioWide 200 launched a great start for us into the wide format world. Almost every month, from the time the AccurioWide 200 was installed in May of 2019 until the AccurioWide 250 was installed, we saw an increase in volume," said Norman Critchfield, Owner, Hesston Prestige Printing. "The addition of the second AccurioPress C4080 into our business allows us to have consistent color across our digital production presses. We have witnessed how the IQ-501 Intelligent Quality Optimizer ensures consistently high-quality prints from the first to the last in a run - regardless of which AccurioPress C4080 device is used."

Konica Minolta's AccurioWide 250 is a versatile printer with superior image quality and high productivity for both outdoor and indoor job applications, increasing opportunities for customers to grow their business. This printer is equipped with UV LED lamps that allow users to print on a wider range of media, while simultaneously saving energy, time and cost.

The AccurioPress C4080 digital press offers robust and user-friendly production and is a perfect fit for businesses looking to expand their production capabilities with advanced automation and ease of use for various applications.

