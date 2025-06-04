Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
04.06.25 | 08:04
3,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,68010:24
Dow Jones News
04.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            295.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            289.20p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            292.1227p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,174,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,872,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 292.1227

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
199                290.20      08:32:23          00075613032TRLO0      XLON 
100                290.00      08:57:22          00075613518TRLO0      XLON 
862                290.00      08:57:22          00075613519TRLO0      XLON 
398                289.20      09:11:06          00075613962TRLO0      XLON 
456                289.20      09:11:06          00075613963TRLO0      XLON 
94                289.20      09:11:06          00075613964TRLO0      XLON 
979                290.00      10:18:53          00075615625TRLO0      XLON 
901                289.20      10:55:32          00075616574TRLO0      XLON 
942                292.80      11:58:56          00075617928TRLO0      XLON 
17                293.20      11:58:56          00075617929TRLO0      XLON 
32                293.20      11:58:56          00075617930TRLO0      XLON 
463                293.00      11:59:44          00075617948TRLO0      XLON 
857                294.00      12:11:20          00075618370TRLO0      XLON 
843                293.20      12:11:20          00075618371TRLO0      XLON 
464                293.20      12:15:57          00075618431TRLO0      XLON 
391                293.20      12:15:58          00075618432TRLO0      XLON 
100                294.00      12:31:43          00075618600TRLO0      XLON 
860                293.60      12:38:42          00075618802TRLO0      XLON 
100                294.00      12:53:48          00075619137TRLO0      XLON 
400                293.80      13:05:14          00075619271TRLO0      XLON 
551                293.80      13:05:14          00075619272TRLO0      XLON 
42                293.80      13:10:00          00075619377TRLO0      XLON 
231                293.80      13:15:56          00075619454TRLO0      XLON 
700                293.80      13:15:56          00075619455TRLO0      XLON 
1302               294.00      13:15:56          00075619456TRLO0      XLON 
186                294.00      13:15:56          00075619457TRLO0      XLON 
661                293.00      13:45:26          00075620142TRLO0      XLON 
208                293.00      13:45:26          00075620143TRLO0      XLON 
806                291.40      13:54:55          00075620435TRLO0      XLON 
400                292.20      14:22:23          00075620975TRLO0      XLON 
476                292.20      14:22:23          00075620976TRLO0      XLON 
260                291.80      14:22:37          00075620978TRLO0      XLON 
1247               292.00      14:28:27          00075621157TRLO0      XLON 
187                292.00      14:28:27          00075621158TRLO0      XLON 
1223               292.00      14:28:27          00075621159TRLO0      XLON 
342                292.00      14:28:27          00075621160TRLO0      XLON 
1200               292.00      14:28:37          00075621219TRLO0      XLON 
104                292.00      14:28:37          00075621220TRLO0      XLON 
807                292.00      14:30:02          00075621270TRLO0      XLON 
907                292.00      14:30:42          00075621306TRLO0      XLON 
1039               292.00      14:35:13          00075621501TRLO0      XLON 
849                291.00      14:41:28          00075621724TRLO0      XLON 
991                291.20      14:54:53          00075622480TRLO0      XLON 
952                292.00      14:59:59          00075622849TRLO0      XLON 
25                292.40      15:07:55          00075623251TRLO0      XLON 
925                292.40      15:07:55          00075623252TRLO0      XLON 
996                291.80      15:36:58          00075624451TRLO0      XLON 
879                291.40      15:56:13          00075625071TRLO0      XLON 
874                293.20      16:09:21          00075625910TRLO0      XLON 
170                295.00      16:15:13          00075626233TRLO0      XLON 
466                295.00      16:15:13          00075626234TRLO0      XLON 
536                295.00      16:20:53          00075626674TRLO0      XLON 
40000               292.04      16:25:55          00075627006TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391554 
EQS News ID:  2150032 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2150032&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.