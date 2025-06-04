Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 3 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 295.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 289.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 292.1227p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,174,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,872,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 03/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 292.1227

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 199 290.20 08:32:23 00075613032TRLO0 XLON 100 290.00 08:57:22 00075613518TRLO0 XLON 862 290.00 08:57:22 00075613519TRLO0 XLON 398 289.20 09:11:06 00075613962TRLO0 XLON 456 289.20 09:11:06 00075613963TRLO0 XLON 94 289.20 09:11:06 00075613964TRLO0 XLON 979 290.00 10:18:53 00075615625TRLO0 XLON 901 289.20 10:55:32 00075616574TRLO0 XLON 942 292.80 11:58:56 00075617928TRLO0 XLON 17 293.20 11:58:56 00075617929TRLO0 XLON 32 293.20 11:58:56 00075617930TRLO0 XLON 463 293.00 11:59:44 00075617948TRLO0 XLON 857 294.00 12:11:20 00075618370TRLO0 XLON 843 293.20 12:11:20 00075618371TRLO0 XLON 464 293.20 12:15:57 00075618431TRLO0 XLON 391 293.20 12:15:58 00075618432TRLO0 XLON 100 294.00 12:31:43 00075618600TRLO0 XLON 860 293.60 12:38:42 00075618802TRLO0 XLON 100 294.00 12:53:48 00075619137TRLO0 XLON 400 293.80 13:05:14 00075619271TRLO0 XLON 551 293.80 13:05:14 00075619272TRLO0 XLON 42 293.80 13:10:00 00075619377TRLO0 XLON 231 293.80 13:15:56 00075619454TRLO0 XLON 700 293.80 13:15:56 00075619455TRLO0 XLON 1302 294.00 13:15:56 00075619456TRLO0 XLON 186 294.00 13:15:56 00075619457TRLO0 XLON 661 293.00 13:45:26 00075620142TRLO0 XLON 208 293.00 13:45:26 00075620143TRLO0 XLON 806 291.40 13:54:55 00075620435TRLO0 XLON 400 292.20 14:22:23 00075620975TRLO0 XLON 476 292.20 14:22:23 00075620976TRLO0 XLON 260 291.80 14:22:37 00075620978TRLO0 XLON 1247 292.00 14:28:27 00075621157TRLO0 XLON 187 292.00 14:28:27 00075621158TRLO0 XLON 1223 292.00 14:28:27 00075621159TRLO0 XLON 342 292.00 14:28:27 00075621160TRLO0 XLON 1200 292.00 14:28:37 00075621219TRLO0 XLON 104 292.00 14:28:37 00075621220TRLO0 XLON 807 292.00 14:30:02 00075621270TRLO0 XLON 907 292.00 14:30:42 00075621306TRLO0 XLON 1039 292.00 14:35:13 00075621501TRLO0 XLON 849 291.00 14:41:28 00075621724TRLO0 XLON 991 291.20 14:54:53 00075622480TRLO0 XLON 952 292.00 14:59:59 00075622849TRLO0 XLON 25 292.40 15:07:55 00075623251TRLO0 XLON 925 292.40 15:07:55 00075623252TRLO0 XLON 996 291.80 15:36:58 00075624451TRLO0 XLON 879 291.40 15:56:13 00075625071TRLO0 XLON 874 293.20 16:09:21 00075625910TRLO0 XLON 170 295.00 16:15:13 00075626233TRLO0 XLON 466 295.00 16:15:13 00075626234TRLO0 XLON 536 295.00 16:20:53 00075626674TRLO0 XLON 40000 292.04 16:25:55 00075627006TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 391554 EQS News ID: 2150032 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2150032&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)