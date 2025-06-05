Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 302.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 295.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 299.1274p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,244,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,802,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.1274

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 733 297.60 08:14:25 00075628401TRLO0 XLON 160 297.60 08:14:25 00075628400TRLO0 XLON 1245 297.60 08:14:36 00075628425TRLO0 XLON 1429 297.60 08:14:59 00075628439TRLO0 XLON 25 297.60 08:14:59 00075628440TRLO0 XLON 222 298.00 08:18:35 00075628735TRLO0 XLON 665 298.00 08:18:35 00075628736TRLO0 XLON 928 297.20 08:21:18 00075628860TRLO0 XLON 839 296.40 08:28:19 00075629822TRLO0 XLON 849 296.00 08:29:47 00075629864TRLO0 XLON 866 295.40 08:34:12 00075630011TRLO0 XLON 913 295.00 08:44:00 00075630237TRLO0 XLON 805 295.00 09:05:53 00075630813TRLO0 XLON 817 298.00 09:45:29 00075632272TRLO0 XLON 878 298.00 09:58:40 00075632879TRLO0 XLON 191 301.00 11:09:00 00075635896TRLO0 XLON 87 302.40 11:19:45 00075636247TRLO0 XLON 956 302.20 11:27:41 00075636486TRLO0 XLON 894 301.40 12:29:35 00075638313TRLO0 XLON 258 301.80 13:07:59 00075640142TRLO0 XLON 676 301.80 13:07:59 00075640143TRLO0 XLON 816 301.00 13:17:29 00075640389TRLO0 XLON 926 300.80 13:33:01 00075640738TRLO0 XLON 167 301.60 13:59:00 00075641654TRLO0 XLON 708 301.60 13:59:00 00075641655TRLO0 XLON 861 299.60 14:04:43 00075641847TRLO0 XLON 79 299.20 14:25:10 00075642881TRLO0 XLON 821 298.40 14:52:18 00075644450TRLO0 XLON 977 298.60 14:52:18 00075644451TRLO0 XLON 414 299.40 15:03:25 00075644981TRLO0 XLON 431 299.40 15:03:25 00075644982TRLO0 XLON 322 298.20 15:07:20 00075645196TRLO0 XLON 344 298.20 15:23:39 00075646437TRLO0 XLON 128 300.20 15:41:54 00075647603TRLO0 XLON 213 300.20 15:41:54 00075647604TRLO0 XLON 923 299.80 15:43:19 00075647718TRLO0 XLON 459 300.00 15:46:57 00075647878TRLO0 XLON 313 300.00 15:46:57 00075647879TRLO0 XLON 161 299.80 15:47:00 00075647884TRLO0 XLON 761 299.80 15:47:00 00075647885TRLO0 XLON 400 299.20 15:50:16 00075648122TRLO0 XLON 385 299.20 15:50:16 00075648123TRLO0 XLON 467 299.40 16:05:33 00075649312TRLO0 XLON 446 299.40 16:05:33 00075649313TRLO0 XLON 817 299.40 16:05:51 00075649340TRLO0 XLON 815 299.80 16:09:55 00075649586TRLO0 XLON 961 299.80 16:09:55 00075649587TRLO0 XLON 431 299.40 16:11:58 00075649712TRLO0 XLON 457 299.40 16:11:58 00075649713TRLO0 XLON 561 299.20 16:17:32 00075650282TRLO0 XLON 40000 299.35 16:37:02 00075651844TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

