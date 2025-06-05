Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 4 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            302.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            295.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            299.1274p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,244,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,802,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 04/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 299.1274

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
733                297.60      08:14:25          00075628401TRLO0      XLON 
160                297.60      08:14:25          00075628400TRLO0      XLON 
1245               297.60      08:14:36          00075628425TRLO0      XLON 
1429               297.60      08:14:59          00075628439TRLO0      XLON 
25                297.60      08:14:59          00075628440TRLO0      XLON 
222                298.00      08:18:35          00075628735TRLO0      XLON 
665                298.00      08:18:35          00075628736TRLO0      XLON 
928                297.20      08:21:18          00075628860TRLO0      XLON 
839                296.40      08:28:19          00075629822TRLO0      XLON 
849                296.00      08:29:47          00075629864TRLO0      XLON 
866                295.40      08:34:12          00075630011TRLO0      XLON 
913                295.00      08:44:00          00075630237TRLO0      XLON 
805                295.00      09:05:53          00075630813TRLO0      XLON 
817                298.00      09:45:29          00075632272TRLO0      XLON 
878                298.00      09:58:40          00075632879TRLO0      XLON 
191                301.00      11:09:00          00075635896TRLO0      XLON 
87                302.40      11:19:45          00075636247TRLO0      XLON 
956                302.20      11:27:41          00075636486TRLO0      XLON 
894                301.40      12:29:35          00075638313TRLO0      XLON 
258                301.80      13:07:59          00075640142TRLO0      XLON 
676                301.80      13:07:59          00075640143TRLO0      XLON 
816                301.00      13:17:29          00075640389TRLO0      XLON 
926                300.80      13:33:01          00075640738TRLO0      XLON 
167                301.60      13:59:00          00075641654TRLO0      XLON 
708                301.60      13:59:00          00075641655TRLO0      XLON 
861                299.60      14:04:43          00075641847TRLO0      XLON 
79                299.20      14:25:10          00075642881TRLO0      XLON 
821                298.40      14:52:18          00075644450TRLO0      XLON 
977                298.60      14:52:18          00075644451TRLO0      XLON 
414                299.40      15:03:25          00075644981TRLO0      XLON 
431                299.40      15:03:25          00075644982TRLO0      XLON 
322                298.20      15:07:20          00075645196TRLO0      XLON 
344                298.20      15:23:39          00075646437TRLO0      XLON 
128                300.20      15:41:54          00075647603TRLO0      XLON 
213                300.20      15:41:54          00075647604TRLO0      XLON 
923                299.80      15:43:19          00075647718TRLO0      XLON 
459                300.00      15:46:57          00075647878TRLO0      XLON 
313                300.00      15:46:57          00075647879TRLO0      XLON 
161                299.80      15:47:00          00075647884TRLO0      XLON 
761                299.80      15:47:00          00075647885TRLO0      XLON 
400                299.20      15:50:16          00075648122TRLO0      XLON 
385                299.20      15:50:16          00075648123TRLO0      XLON 
467                299.40      16:05:33          00075649312TRLO0      XLON 
446                299.40      16:05:33          00075649313TRLO0      XLON 
817                299.40      16:05:51          00075649340TRLO0      XLON 
815                299.80      16:09:55          00075649586TRLO0      XLON 
961                299.80      16:09:55          00075649587TRLO0      XLON 
431                299.40      16:11:58          00075649712TRLO0      XLON 
457                299.40      16:11:58          00075649713TRLO0      XLON 
561                299.20      16:17:32          00075650282TRLO0      XLON 
40000               299.35      16:37:02          00075651844TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391807 
EQS News ID:  2150994 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2150994&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
