Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Announces First AccurioJet 30000 Customer

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce Neyenesch Printers, a 125-year-old family owned and operated printer serving a wide variety of clients in the San Diego, California area is one of the first to purchase the AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet B2+ 29" Press. A legacy brand with a visionary approach, Neyenesch Printers has also acquired Konica Minolta's AccurioShine 3600. A perfect complement to the AccurioJet 30000, the digital embellishment press will allow the commercial printer to bring its spot UV projects in house and grow their business by offering advanced capabilities.

Konica Minolta's AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet B2+ 29" press takes color capabilities, production stability and

media handling capabilities to new levels of excellence, maximizing customer value and improving usability for clients.

Once Neyenesch Printers made the decision to transition from toner to inkjet, the company consulted with all the relevant manufacturers to weigh its options. Neyenesch Printers required a larger sheet size, lightweight media and perfecting capabilities to serve the needs of its hospitality, education, non-profit and pharma clients whose projects included catalogs, mailers and pocket folders.

Neyenesch Printers had been actively exploring UV technology, and after choosing to adopt inkjet, strategically integrated both solutions - recognizing their complementary strengths. While they currently outsource spot UV work, they are eager to bring this capability in-house to showcase the creative potential of embellishment directly to their clients, which is what drove their decision to invest in digital embellishment.

Konica Minolta's AccurioShine 3600 enables in-house spot UV varnishing and textures without the need for screens, plates or dies.

"Speed and cost-efficiency are paramount in today's market," said Natalie Neyenesch, Vice President of Operations at Neyenesch Printers. "With the AccurioJet 30000, the very first sheet is sellable. It dramatically reduces make-ready time and waste, allows for more pieces per sheet and increases uptime. This enables us to deliver high-quality work faster than ever."

Neyenesch Printers, known for its longstanding commitment to excellence, continues to evolve to meet the dynamic needs of its clients. With a growing suite of in-house capabilities and a focus on innovation, the company is working closely with its sales team to showcase its latest technology investments. These enhancements are designed to demonstrate how advanced equipment can deliver faster turnarounds, greater efficiency and added value for customers.

"Introducing a new technology gives us a powerful platform to highlight everything we can offer, both to our loyal clients and to new prospects," added Neyenesch. "With these upgrades, we are now positioned to take on fast-turnaround projects and be even more competitive in today's demanding print landscape."

"Neyenesch is an excellent example of a company continuing to grow and evolve by strategically reinvesting in its operations. We are thrilled to see this respected legacy brand embrace cutting-edge technology and expand into inkjet printing," said Frank Mallozzi, President, IPP, Konica Minolta. "We are honored by Neyenesch's trust in our team, and look forward to supporting their continued success by providing strategic marketing guidance to help maximize future profitability."

The AccurioJet 30000 is Konica Minolta's most innovative digital UV inkjet press to date. As the successor to the AccurioJet KM-1e, the AccurioJet 30000 continues Konica Minolta's unsurpassed, proven and stable technology with insistence on professional quality. This next-generation digital press features the innovative technology of the tremendously successful AccurioJet KM-1e series, with more than 350 installations worldwide. With new functions to maximize throughput and operator performance, improve productivity and image quality and ensure labor savings through automation, the technology will ultimately contribute to increased revenue for customers.

Watch this brief video to see Konica Minolta's new AccurioJet 30000 HS-UV Inkjet press in action. More information is available online here.

Founded in 1899, Neyenesch Printers remains a family-owned and operated business.

We believe our long-term client relationships and continued growth speak for themselves. We invite you to learn more about our printing expertise and encourage you to contact us to see how we can help make your next print project a success.

