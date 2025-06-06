Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Starke Zahlen: EBITDA bei 9 Mio.?€ - Startet jetzt die Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
06.06.25 | 10:50
3,440 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4803,68011:40
Dow Jones News
06.06.2025 08:33 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
06-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                            70,000 
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            300.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                            291.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                            297.0625p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,314,092 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,732,358.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 297.0625

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
191                299.20      08:15:22          00075652853TRLO0      XLON 
923                298.60      09:07:23          00075654166TRLO0      XLON 
919                300.80      09:37:57          00075655539TRLO0      XLON 
1040               300.80      09:37:57          00075655540TRLO0      XLON 
828                300.80      09:37:57          00075655541TRLO0      XLON 
939                300.20      09:56:14          00075656030TRLO0      XLON 
273                300.00      10:00:33          00075656161TRLO0      XLON 
4                 300.00      10:00:40          00075656162TRLO0      XLON 
258                300.00      10:00:41          00075656163TRLO0      XLON 
289                300.00      10:07:33          00075656383TRLO0      XLON 
843                300.00      10:07:33          00075656384TRLO0      XLON 
841                300.00      10:14:32          00075656658TRLO0      XLON 
993                300.00      10:14:32          00075656660TRLO0      XLON 
1422               300.00      10:17:01          00075656763TRLO0      XLON 
53                300.00      10:17:01          00075656764TRLO0      XLON 
1283               300.00      10:17:15          00075656809TRLO0      XLON 
75                300.00      10:17:15          00075656810TRLO0      XLON 
929                300.00      10:18:13          00075656907TRLO0      XLON 
929                300.00      10:19:13          00075656984TRLO0      XLON 
880                300.00      10:21:32          00075657155TRLO0      XLON 
785                298.80      11:16:36          00075659039TRLO0      XLON 
250                297.80      11:55:09          00075660028TRLO0      XLON 
673                297.80      11:55:09          00075660029TRLO0      XLON 
836                296.00      12:43:09          00075661373TRLO0      XLON 
797                296.40      12:57:16          00075661820TRLO0      XLON 
944                296.80      13:33:31          00075662615TRLO0      XLON 
711                295.60      13:35:25          00075662703TRLO0      XLON 
168                295.60      13:35:25          00075662704TRLO0      XLON 
800                295.00      13:53:36          00075663697TRLO0      XLON 
32                295.00      13:59:13          00075663826TRLO0      XLON 
904                294.80      14:10:55          00075664185TRLO0      XLON 
812                293.40      14:23:04          00075664981TRLO0      XLON 
346                293.00      14:30:04          00075665452TRLO0      XLON 
158                293.00      14:30:04          00075665453TRLO0      XLON 
157                293.00      14:30:04          00075665454TRLO0      XLON 
71                293.00      14:30:04          00075665455TRLO0      XLON 
825                293.20      14:43:45          00075666422TRLO0      XLON 
899                292.20      14:55:05          00075667207TRLO0      XLON 
871                291.80      15:21:08          00075668503TRLO0      XLON 
874                294.40      15:41:52          00075669745TRLO0      XLON 
779                294.00      15:42:57          00075669947TRLO0      XLON 
899                294.00      15:45:57          00075670157TRLO0      XLON 
447                294.80      15:48:55          00075670427TRLO0      XLON 
359                294.80      15:48:55          00075670428TRLO0      XLON 
937                294.00      16:05:55          00075671297TRLO0      XLON 
3                 293.40      16:13:43          00075671707TRLO0      XLON 
67                293.40      16:13:43          00075671708TRLO0      XLON 
684                293.60      16:17:08          00075671923TRLO0      XLON 
40000               296.96      16:39:16          00075673827TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                       cosec@molten.vc 
 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
                       +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
 
Sodali & Co 
Public relations               +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Elly Williamson                molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  391940 
EQS News ID:  2151720 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2151720&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.