Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a pioneer in regenerative medicine and nutritional supplements, is excited to announce the addition of licensing agreements to its business model, driven by strong demand from clinic owners and doctors worldwide, particularly in countries like the US, Colombia, and Mexico. These licensing agreements complement Adia Nutrition's existing satellite locations, enabling global clinics to deliver Adia Med's innovative regenerative therapies under its trusted brand.

The licensing program allows approved clinics to use the Adia Med name and image, provided they exclusively source their stem cell and exosome products from Adia Labs LLC and maintain the exceptional standards of quality and care that define Adia Med. This ensures patients receive transformative treatments, including AdiaVita (100 million umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells, 3 trillion exosomes) and AdiaLink (3.5 trillion exosomes), synonymous with Adia Med's commitment to excellence.

"Clinic owners and doctors, especially in international markets like the US, Colombia, and Mexico, have eagerly sought to partner with Adia Med," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Nutrition. "Our licensing agreements empower these clinics to harness our brand and expertise, delivering life-changing regenerative therapies to patients worldwide while upholding our high standards."

Adia Nutrition's expansion strengthens its leadership in the $15.1 billion stem cell market. Licensed clinics will receive robust support, including access to Adia Labs LLC's FDA-registered, 3rd-party verified, cGMP-compliant products and training to ensure Adia Med's quality. Clinics interested in licensing opportunities are invited to contact Adia Nutrition at ceo@adiamed.com.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

