Xtra Energy Corp.: Xtra Energy Secures U.S. Bureau of Land Management Permit for Immediate Drilling and Roadwork at American Antimony Project

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 9, 2025 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT), a U.S.-based critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it has received final approval from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to commence road construction and drilling at its wholly owned American Antimony Project in Nevada.

This approval clears the path for immediate development activities, including construction of low-impact access roads and drill pads targeting high-priority zones along the historic Antimony King, King Solomon, and Arrance Mine corridors. XTPT will post the required bond in the next few days.

Following roadwork completion, Xtra Energy will initiate:

A drill program targeting in-situ extensions of historically mined antimony-bearing veins and felsite-hosted dikes

Sampling and metallurgical testing of surface stockpiles

Ongoing discussions with potential offtake partners for near-term sales

In addition, road access will enable the Company to evaluate and sample a series of high-grade antimony stockpiles distributed across the project site-many of which date back to historic production efforts during World War I and World War II. Notably, past operators shipped only material grading over 50% antimony (Sb), leaving behind substantial volumes of high-grade stockpiled ore. Xtra Energy now intends to conduct modern sampling and processing of these materials as part of its near-term monetization strategy.

Surface Stockpile Highlights:

Figure 1 below illustrates the first two priority stockpiles identified by XTPT for further evaluation. These stockpiles are estimated to contain approximately 2,100 tons of antimony-rich material and will be the focus of detailed sampling and analysis upon completion of road access construction. Previous laboratory results from initial sampling returned antimony grades as high as 33%, with an average grade of 12.8%, highlighting their strong potential for near-term processing and revenue generation.

Figure 1: 2,100 tons of Estimated Antimony Rich material

In addition to the two priority piles, the Company has identified over 20 additional stockpiles distributed across the project area. Xtra Energy plans to conduct comprehensive volumetric assessments and assay testing on these remaining stockpiles. Results from this expanded analysis could support a potential multi-million-dollar Phase 1 revenue stream, further enhancing the project's near-term economic potential.

Phase 1 Drilling Outline:

As shown in Figure 2 below, the constructed road and drill pad locations are strategically positioned along the mineralized felsite dike system.

Figure 2: Constructed Road and Drill Pad Locations along felsite dike system

Mac J. Shahsavar, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO, commented:

"This milestone marks a significant step forward for Xtra Energy. With road access now approved, we are mobilizing immediately to begin drilling, which will help define the size and scope of our antimony deposits. In parallel, we will gain access to evaluate over 22 historic surface stockpiles-each representing potential near-term revenue opportunities. Combined with our broader mineralized felsite dike system, these assets present a rare and strategic opportunity to help reestablish domestic antimony production in the United States."

Strategic Importance of Antimony:

Antimony is classified as a federally designated critical mineral , essential for applications in defense systems, semiconductors, and large-scale energy storage .

Currently, the United States imports 100% of its antimony supply, with the majority sourced from China-posing a significant supply chain risk.

Xtra Energy's project offers a secure, high-grade domestic source, aligning with U.S. strategic objectives for mineral independence and national security.



About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) is a U.S.-based mineral resource company dedicated to the exploration, development, and responsible stewardship of critical mineral assets. With a primary focus on antimony, Xtra Energy is advancing a growing portfolio of high-grade domestic projects aimed at reducing U.S. reliance on foreign supply chains. Through environmentally responsible practices and strategic project development, the company is positioning itself to become a leading supplier of antimony-based ore in North America.

