Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jun-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 12 June 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 310.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 294.40p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 303.1811p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 7,512,312 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 181,534,138.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 12/06/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 303.1811

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 207 307.80 08:13:06 00075752831TRLO0 XLON 877 308.20 08:22:27 00075753051TRLO0 XLON 25000 308.90 08:26:50 00075753128TRLO0 XLON 207 310.00 08:26:57 00075753129TRLO0 XLON 986 308.20 08:28:00 00075753153TRLO0 XLON 986 307.20 08:30:39 00075753192TRLO0 XLON 994 304.60 09:03:27 00075753976TRLO0 XLON 994 304.00 09:03:27 00075753977TRLO0 XLON 952 302.40 09:06:38 00075754005TRLO0 XLON 877 303.80 09:39:56 00075754763TRLO0 XLON 953 302.00 09:40:36 00075754779TRLO0 XLON 1008 301.20 09:40:36 00075754782TRLO0 XLON 1036 300.20 09:53:34 00075755088TRLO0 XLON 1004 298.20 09:58:48 00075755275TRLO0 XLON 140 299.40 10:21:33 00075755799TRLO0 XLON 880 299.40 10:21:33 00075755800TRLO0 XLON 904 299.00 10:21:33 00075755801TRLO0 XLON 3 298.40 10:25:23 00075755890TRLO0 XLON 906 298.40 10:25:40 00075755893TRLO0 XLON 1023 298.00 10:38:49 00075756302TRLO0 XLON 895 297.60 10:54:55 00075756515TRLO0 XLON 955 298.20 11:08:06 00075756880TRLO0 XLON 842 297.40 11:08:06 00075756881TRLO0 XLON 952 296.00 11:28:59 00075757230TRLO0 XLON 465 297.40 11:56:34 00075757789TRLO0 XLON 423 297.40 11:56:34 00075757790TRLO0 XLON 895 296.80 12:07:48 00075758095TRLO0 XLON 545 296.60 12:14:48 00075758187TRLO0 XLON 381 296.60 12:14:48 00075758188TRLO0 XLON 904 296.40 12:35:36 00075758562TRLO0 XLON 368 296.40 12:58:05 00075759036TRLO0 XLON 615 296.40 12:58:05 00075759037TRLO0 XLON 1023 296.00 13:15:57 00075759375TRLO0 XLON 962 295.20 13:24:09 00075759638TRLO0 XLON 856 297.00 13:35:34 00075759934TRLO0 XLON 948 297.20 13:41:02 00075760097TRLO0 XLON 1017 301.20 14:08:17 00075760986TRLO0 XLON 1365 300.80 14:10:17 00075761030TRLO0 XLON 200 301.00 14:10:17 00075761031TRLO0 XLON 60 301.00 14:10:17 00075761032TRLO0 XLON 368 302.20 14:30:02 00075761416TRLO0 XLON 667 302.20 14:30:02 00075761417TRLO0 XLON 925 302.00 14:30:02 00075761418TRLO0 XLON 14 302.20 14:30:02 00075761419TRLO0 XLON 1030 302.20 14:31:37 00075761466TRLO0 XLON 758 302.20 14:46:10 00075761995TRLO0 XLON 147 302.20 14:46:10 00075761996TRLO0 XLON 873 301.80 15:00:36 00075762434TRLO0 XLON 1008 301.40 15:00:36 00075762435TRLO0 XLON 905 301.20 15:05:07 00075762669TRLO0 XLON 854 300.00 15:16:12 00075763066TRLO0 XLON 859 299.00 15:27:50 00075763472TRLO0 XLON 63 298.80 15:31:32 00075763631TRLO0 XLON 768 298.80 15:31:39 00075763637TRLO0 XLON 883 299.40 15:43:56 00075764130TRLO0 XLON 880 299.40 15:43:56 00075764131TRLO0 XLON 680 300.00 15:54:34 00075764609TRLO0 XLON 234 300.00 15:54:34 00075764610TRLO0 XLON 422 299.60 15:54:34 00075764611TRLO0 XLON 432 299.60 15:54:42 00075764625TRLO0 XLON 931 298.00 16:05:39 00075765165TRLO0 XLON 946 296.40 16:13:17 00075765874TRLO0 XLON 745 294.40 16:20:00 00075766510TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

