New to The Street Episode #671 Airs Tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST Featuring FLOKI, Arrive AI, Health In Tech, Vita Bella, and NRX Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 14, 2025 / New to The Street, the nationally syndicated business television series known for spotlighting innovation across sectors, announces the premiere of Episode #671 airing tonight on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST. This week's broadcast features five dynamic companies making waves across blockchain, AI, health tech, wellness, and pharmaceutical sectors:

FLOKI - The globally recognized crypto and blockchain brand building Web3 utility through its DeFi ecosystem.

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) - Developer of a patented smart mailbox delivery platform, leading last-mile logistics innovation with its autonomous, AI-powered systems.

Health In Tech (NASDAQ:HIT) - A pioneer in digital underwriting and quote-to-card technology for health insurance, transforming how plans are built and priced.

Vita Bella - A wellness brand that continues to expand its national presence through health-focused lifestyle offerings.

NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - A late-stage pharmaceutical company advancing treatments for CNS disorders and respiratory distress.

This week's featured corporate sponsors include:

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) and its revolutionary Waterless Garden initiative for drought-resistant, sustainable landscaping.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), showcasing continued progress with its SPRYNG, a veterinary injectable device for treating osteoarthritis in companion animals.

Upcoming Highlights:

New to The Street has also wrapped filming this week with several prominent brands:

GLINT Pay (Private) - A disruptive gold-as-money platform allowing real-time gold transactions.

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LG / OTCQB:LGCXF) - Canadian gold exploration company with high-grade assets in Nevada.

Greer Consulting Group - Providing strategic solutions across regulatory compliance, M&A, and executive strategy.

Special Feature Segment: A culinary showcase from two of New York City's most iconic dining destinations - Black Barn and Hunt & Fish Club - blending luxury hospitality with the business of restaurant branding.

Additionally, special segments fromIMG Academy, Skip Barber Racing School, and KITON will continue to roll out in the coming months as part of New to The Street's ongoing coverage of elite performance, luxury, and innovation.

Quote from Vince Caruso, Creator and Executive Producer of New to The Street:

"We continue to be a destination for innovative and publicly traded companies ready to tell their story at scale. Tonight's show blends AI, healthcare, crypto, and wellness with real national TV exposure. We're proud to feature these brands and grateful to our show sponsors for helping amplify their messages."

