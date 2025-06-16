Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2025) - Adia Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leading innovator in regenerative medicine and nutritional supplements, is thrilled to announce that its state-of-the-art clinic, Adia Med of Winter Park, has received full approval from the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA). This milestone allows Adia Med of Winter Park to accept insurance, marking a significant advancement in providing accessible, life-changing treatments to patients across Florida.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/255556_ahca_certificate.jpg

The AHCA approval positions Adia Med of Winter Park as a premier destination for innovative therapies, including Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and other autoimmune conditions, as well as therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), and other breakthrough medical treatments. By accepting insurance, Adia Nutrition can now work directly with patients to advocate for coverage, making transformative treatments more affordable and accessible.

"This AHCA approval is a game-changer for Adia Nutrition and our patients," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Nutrition. "Being able to accept insurance means we can partner with patients to fight for their right to coverage for innovative therapies like aHSCT, which have the potential to dramatically improve quality of life. We're committed to breaking down financial barriers and delivering world-class care."

Located in Winter Park, Florida, Adia Med of Winter Park, which opened in January 2025, is equipped to deliver cutting-edge regenerative treatments tailored to individual patient needs. The clinic's approval by AHCA underscores its compliance with Florida's rigorous healthcare standards, reinforcing Adia Nutrition's entry in the $4.9 trillion health-care insurance market. Historical | CMS

Patients interested in exploring insurance-covered treatment options at Adia Med of Winter Park are encouraged to fill out the contact form at www.adiamed.com.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255556

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.