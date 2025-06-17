Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Karelian Identifies New Copper Target

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

17 June 2025

KARELIAN DIAMONDS IDENTIFIES NEW COPPER TARGET

Site of Historic Copper Mine Identified as Significant New Copper Target

Northern Ireland Nickel-Copper-PGE Potential Enhanced

Karelian Diamond Resources PLC (AIM: KDR), the diamond and natural resources exploration company focused on Finland and Ireland, is pleased to announce that it has identified the site of the historic Cappagh Copper Mine as a significant new copper target for investigation within its recently awarded KDR4 licence area.

This discovery further enhances the Company's strategic position in Northern Ireland, complementing the already identified significant potential for nickel-copper-Platinum Group Elements (PGE) across its broader licence holdings in the region. The KDR4 licence area covers an area with documented historical mining activity and geological indicators favourable for copper mineralisation.

Initial desk-based studies and reconnaissance work have highlighted the Cappagh Copper Mine area as a promising new target for the Company's exploration. Further investigation and detailed exploration programmes are now being planned to fully assess the potential of the Cappagh Copper Mine and the adjacent area. These programmes will initially include detailed geological mapping and geochemical sampling and will build on the significant database of knowledge analysed by Dr. Larry Hulbert through 2024 in which he identified Nickel, Copper and Platinum Group Elements within the Company's licence areas in Northern Ireland together with other potential areas for review. Dr Hulbert's review also included the establishment of a comprehensive database incorporating geology, geochemistry, geophysics, remote sensing, and base Geographic Information System (GIS) information including TELLUS data and gravity geophysical data.

Maureen Jones, Managing Director of Karelian Diamonds, commented:

"The identification of the historic Cappagh Copper Mine within the recently granted KDR4 licence area is a very exciting development for the Company and complements our existing understanding of the region's broader mineral prospectivity, providing a tangible copper target.

We look forward to commencing a comprehensive exploration programme to unlock the full potential of this area."

Further Information:

